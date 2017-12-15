Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Sberbank presents Strategy 2020 at Investor Day 15-Dec-2017 / 15:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Sberbank presents Strategy 2020 at Investor Day* *December 14, 2017, London* _-_ Top-management team of Sberbank headed by CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board Herman Gref presented the Bank's Strategy 2020 at Investor Day in London. The event was attended by over 130 representatives of investment firms and banks from 10 countries. More than 2,500 people watched the webcast of the Investor Day. The main goal of the 2020 Strategy announced by CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank Herman Gref is to reach a new level in terms of competitiveness, which will allow the bank to compete with technology companies, and at the same time remain the number one bank for individuals and business. The Group's key task is to broaden the scope of the business, increase profitability and effectiveness, at the same time as boosting flexibility, speed, and client-centricity through the introduction of new technologies and by developing new skills among personnel. The 2020 Strategy also includes an updated dividend policy, which takes into account the new capital adequacy requirements set by the Russian regulator and the Basel Committee when determining the size of dividends. "The implementation of the Strategy for 2014-2018 was accompanied by structural changes to the external environment, which meant that we had to mobilise all our strength, competencies, and resources," said CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank Herman Gref. "We went through this period of turbulence as efficiently as possible and demonstrated unprecedented reliability, remaining the guarantor of stability of the country's financial system. We managed to achieve all the key goals of the Group in 2017. The next stage is to further improve our client experience, introduce a new technological platform, and develop our team, which will enable us to remain competitive in the long term. Our clients' needs go far beyond the financial sector, and we will work on offering them digital non-financial products and services to help them save one of the most valuable resources - their time." During the presentation, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board Maxim Poletaev talked about priority areas of development of the corporate and retail business. First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board Lev Khasis presented the plans to develop the ecosystem and technological platform. Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board Yulia Chupina talked about the key role that personnel plays in carrying out strategic tasks. Senior Vice President Alexander Morozov presented the financial targets for 2018-2020, and Head of the Risks Block Alexander Vedyakhin covered the prospects of applying artificial intelligence at the bank, including to develop risk management systems. Further information can be found on Sberbanks's website: 2020 Strategy [1] Investor Day Presentation [2] Dividend Policy [3] ? ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 5028 End of Announcement EQS News Service 639639 15-Dec-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=844830fb6a02e4099a86ff7bace75049&application_id=639639&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a01fcbf2bc7ab1208424a25752d2fadb&application_id=639639&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5b1b926abc48723834775e771c7e8b60&application_id=639639&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

December 15, 2017 09:26 ET (14:26 GMT)