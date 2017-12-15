South American Gold Corp. Announces Development Partner for Launch of PotPons

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2017 / South American Gold Corp. (OTC PINK: SAGD) announced today that it has secured a development partner for the launch and distribution of the virtual currency, PotPons.

David Reeves, SAGD CEO, stated, "After much time and effort entertaining and considering different partnering opportunities, we are proud to announce that we have chosen to partner with Favored, Inc. (FVRD) for the market entry of PotPons virtual currency. Favored Inc.'s wholly-owned subsidiary, Empire Mobile Studios, Inc., owns and developed www.Bittraderpro.com, which we will utilize to bring PotPons to the marketplace and make it available for broad exchange and utilization."

With the successful completion of this agreement, the company should be poised to have the PotPons virtual currency tradable by February 2018. Mr. Reeves continued, "Selecting the right market partner for this project was imperative to ensuring the launch success of the coin in market. We wanted to ensure we could achieve our short-term goals which will create the backbone of our structure for our long-term vision. We feel confident that Favored, Inc. is the right partner for us in developing a market for the coin as well as helping us develop and expand the customer base and marketplace."

The PotPons virtual currency, which is peer-to-peer tradable, will have "in-app" functionality in the PotPons Merchant Services System and Consumer App.

PotPons virtual currency was developed on the Ethereum blockchain technology following the ERC-20 standards. As the launch of PotPons enters the market, the company will begin the process of adding the open-source to GitHub, allowing for PotPons to access to multiple cryptocurrency exchanges for P2P and providing a transparent view of the virtual currency.

Mr. Reeves concluded, "This is a great time for our company and our shareholders. This partnership will provide us with the ability to bring the ambitious idea of PotPons Merchant Services System to market. The power of two public companies working together for the purpose of achieving one main goal will produce one great process for market entry."

PotPons, the virtual currency, and PotPons Merchant Services System will be marketed and operated by the SAGD subsidiary, PotPons, Inc.

About South American Gold Corp :

South American Gold Corp is a publicly traded company on the OTC under the symbol SAGD, focused on enhancing shareholder value by acquiring and operating undervalued assets.

For more information:

Corporate Website: www.sagdcorp.co

Media contact: info@sagdcorp.co

General contact: info@sagdcorp.co

Disclaimer:

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs of South American Gold Corp. management and reflect South American Gold Corp.'s current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When we use in this release the words "estimate," "project," "looks," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan," "predict," "may," "should," "will," "can," the negative of these words, or such other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, are all intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of South America Gold Corp. with respect to future events based on currently available information and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties pertaining to development of mining properties, changes in economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The information contained in this press release is historical in nature, has not been updated, and is current only to the date shown in this press release. This information may no longer be accurate and therefore you should not rely on the information contained in this press release. To the extent permitted by law, South American Gold Corp. and its employees, agents and consultants exclude all liability for any loss or damage arising from the use of, or reliance on, any such information, whether or not caused by any negligent act or omission. This press release may incorporate by reference the Company's reports and other filings. Investors are encouraged to review all filings. There is no assurance South American Gold Corp. will identify projects of merit or if it will have sufficient financing to implement its business plan. There is no assurance that the Company's due diligence on the potential projects and/or acquisitions will be favorable nor that definitive terms can be negotiated. Investors should consult their financial advisor before making an investment in a company.

SOURCE: South American Gold Corp.