Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 15
The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 14 December 2017,
the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price'
basis, were:
Capital only: 3,860p
Including income: 3,893p
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 15 December 2017
Net Asset Values - Replacement
The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 14 December 2017, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:
Capital only: 3,860p
Including income: 3,893p
Enquiries:
Steven Cowie
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com