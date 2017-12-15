Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 14 December 2017,

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 15 December 2017

Net Asset Values - Replacement

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 14 December 2017, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 3,860p

Including income: 3,893p

Enquiries:

Steven Cowie

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com