Global Industrial Thermal Insulation Markets, 2022 - Manufacturers Benefit from Expanding Scope of Applications in Non-Core Sectors

The "Industrial Thermal Insulation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Thermal Insulation in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Fibrous
- Cellular
- Others
The report profiles 124 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Thermal Insulation: An Apt Solution for Conserving Energy, Preserving Environment, and Reducing Energy Spend
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
The Critical Nature of Industrial Insulation in Safeguarding System Performance: A Fundamental Growth Driver
Insulating Hot Pipes for Enhanced Efficiency and Safety
Maintain Desirable Temperature
Handling Temperature-Sensitive Tanks
Blankets for Equipment Insulation
Prevent Noise Pollution
Protecting Cooling Ducts from Radiant Heat
Protecting Sensitive Electronics
Safeguarding Metal Structures
Global Market Outlook
Resurgence in Growth Fundamentals Portends an Optimistic Market Outlook
2. COMPETITION
Competitive Landscape
End-Users to Benefit from Changing Market Dynamics in Industrial Thermal Insulation
Insulation Manufacturers Face Shortage of Talent
Manufacturers Benefit from Expanding Scope of Applications in Non-Core Sectors
Manufacturers in Developed Countries Move Production Base to Developing Markets
Surge in M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals in the World Thermal Insulation Market (2014-2017)
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Fibrous Insulation Materials: The Largest Market Segment
Cellular Insulation Materials Drive Market Growth
Surging Demand for High Temperature Insulation Materials from Various Sectors Drive Healthy Market Growth
The Energy Efficiency Attribute of HTI Drives Market Gains
End-users Switch from Synthetic RCF to Bio-based Insulation Materials
Temperature Resistant Properties of High-Temperature Insulation Wools Spur Demand
Growing Demand for High Temperature Insulation in Oil and Gas Production
Other Important Application Sectors for High Temperature Insulation
Power Generation
Industrial Furnaces
Steel and Aluminum Processing
Automotive Industry
Aerospace and Defense
Spiraling Energy Consumption and the Resulting Need to Safeguard Global Climate Drives Market Adoption
Stringent Environmental Regulations Foster Growth Opportunities
Growing Popularity of Advanced Insulation Materials Benefit Market Expansion
Aerogels Usage in Industrial Thermal Insulation Hindered by High Production Costs
Myriad Benefits of Mechanical Insulation Drive Widespread Adoption
Mechanical Insulation: Challenges and Opportunities
Efficiency in Addressing Thermal Issues, Filtration Challenges, and Noise Reduction Drive Demand in Automobiles Manufacturing
Growing Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production: Important Opportunity Indicators
Non-Wovens Rapidly Gaining Traction in Automotive Insulation Applications
Spray-on Thermal Insulation Coatings Suitable for Heavy Duty Vehicles
Need to Prevent Condensation and Minimize Unwanted Heat Boosts Demand in Industrial Refrigeration
Increasing Aircraft Deliveries and Prominence of Lightweight Insulation Materials Drive Demand in the Aerospace Sector
Usage of Recycled Raw Materials Increasing
Recycled Consumer Glass for Production of Glass Wool
Growing Need to Preserve Food and Development of Cold Chains Drive Demand for Cold Insulation Materials
Robust Power Generation Activity Fuels Demand for Thermal Insulation
Rise in the Number of Nuclear Power Plants Signals Opportunities
Thermal Insulation Coatings for Solar Power Plants
Shale Gas Extraction and Transport Promises Bright Prospects for Thermal Insulation Materials
Corrosion under Insulation (CUI): A Critical Problem with Thick Insulation
Natural Insulation Products: A Market Niche in the Making
Vacuum Thermal Insulation Gains Ground in Industrial Applications, Bodes Well for the Market
Superior Thermal Performance Spurs Demand for Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs)
VIPs for Enhanced Thermal Insulation
Key Challenges
Increasing Focus on Machine Condition Monitoring Fuels Replacement Demand for Insulation
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Thermal Insulation to Improve Energy Efficiency in Developing Countries
New Bottles for Old Wines: Refurbishments Offer Strong Growth Prospects
Bright Prospects for Foamed Plastics
Rising Insulation Needs in Electrical Appliances Spurs Demand for Polyurethanes
Fiber Glass: An Irrefutable Necessity for LNG Conversion Plant Insulation
Emergence of Eco-Friendly Alternatives
Competition from Substitutes
Risks Associated With Fiberglass Usage
Microporous Insulation Fast Gaining Ground in Industrial Sectors
4. THERMAL INSULATION INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Phase Change Materials (PCMs): Smart Materials for Thermal Insulation Application
CV Technology for Lowering Carbon Emissions
Insulation Jackets with Sensors for Accurate Energy Savings Verification of Pipe Insulations
Filler Materials for Enhancing Performance of Aluminum Silicate Heat Insulation
Foamglas Insulation for Hot-Oil Systems for Preventing Insulation-Induced Fire Hazards
Select Nex-Gen Thermal Insulation Materials
Vacuum Insulation Materials (VIMs)
Gas Insulation Materials (GIMs)
Dynamic Insulation Materials (DIMs)
Nano Insulation Materials (NIMs)
Concrete and NIM Applications
NanoCon
Jute Fibers: The Next Big Thing in Thermal Insulation Materials?
ThermaEZE Thermal Insulation System
Calostat Thermal Insulation Board
ContiTech Develops a New Insulation Material for Complex Piping Systems
Gas-Filled Panels
Other Noteworthy Insulation Innovations in Recent Years
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Thermal Insulation: A Fact Profile
Main Characteristics of Insulation
Industrial Thermal Insulation Materials Classification
Fibrous Insulation
Fiberglass
Mineral-Fiber
Refractory Fibers
Glass Wool
Cellulose
Cotton Insulation
Straw
Cellular Insulation
Expanded Silica or Perlite
Polyurethane
Polyisocyanurate
Polyolefin
Polystyrene
Closed-Cell Polyurethane Foam
Nitrogen-Based Plastic Foam
Composite Insulating Panels
Other Insulation Materials
Calcium Silicate
Insulating and Finishing Cements
Vermiculite
Aluminum Multifoil
Aerogels
Plastic Fiber Insulation Batts
Cementitious Insulation
A Guide to Insulating Material Selection
Hindrances to Insulation Installation
Cold Insulation Definition
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Johns Manville Unveils Thermo-1200
GAF Rolls Out EnergyGuard NH Polyiso Insulation Board
Aspen Aerogels Introduces Pyrogel XTE Pony Rolls
Owens Corning to Introduce Novel Thermafiber Mineral Wool Insulation Solutions
URSA Unveils New URSA PUREONE Mineral Wool Insulation Products
BASF Launches Elastospray LWP Spray Foam Insulation
Flumroc Introduces Stein Wool
Mersen Launches New Insulation Product
PPG Expands its Fiber Glass Product Lines
Thermal Design Launches AutoCeil Insulation System
ROXUL Introduces New Range of Commercial Insulation Board
Hormann Middle East Unveils Thermo Industrial Sectional Door
Celotex Introduces New Line of Flat Roofing Insulation Solutions
BASF Launches New Insulation Technology with Neopor Plus GPS
ROCKWOOL Launches Lightweight Stone Wool Solutions
Johns Manville Introduces New Blow-in Insulation System
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Cabot to Build New Fumed Silica Plant in Kentucky
Owens Corning Takes Over Pittsburgh Corning
Dow-DuPont Merger Wins US Anti-Trust Approval
Unifrax to Build New Manufacturing Facility
Huntsman and Clariant to Merge
Armacell Snaps Up Insulation Business of Nomaco
Boyd Acquires Aavid Thermalloy
Saint-Gobain to Acquire Additional Stake in GLAVA
Hitachi Chemical to Acquire ISOLITE
Huntsman Acquires IFS Chemicals
Indsur Global Snaps Up Western Thermal
Blachford UK Takes Over Hodgson & Hodgson's Special Vehicles Division
Xella International Snaps Up URSA
Paroc Group Integrates Russian Operations into Building Insulation Division
Knauf Insulation to Build New Rock Mineral Wool Facility
Paroc Group and Safari Finco 1 Merge
Paroc Group to Shut Down Oulu Stone Wool Factory
Cabot to Build a New Fumed Silica Manufacturing Facility in China
Morgan Advanced Materials Inaugurates New Office in Delhi
Saint-Gobain Acquires Isoroc
IPCOM Group Acquires Regisol
IPCOM Group Takes Over Thermal Insulation Distributors
Armacell and JIOS Aerogel Establish Armacell Jios Aerogels
Installed Building Products Takes Over Southern Insulators & Specialties
Knauf Insulation Plans to Upgrade its Mineral Wool Plant in Wales
PPG Plans to Upgrade Fiber Glass Manufacturing Plant
Dow Chemical to Establish XPS Insulation Production Plant
USA Insulation Inaugurates Foam Insulation Plant in the US
Isobasalt to Establish New Mineral Wool Plant
Rockwool Establishes New Mineral Wool Production Plant
CanWel Building Materials Enters into Agreement with Knauf Insulation
Ineos Enterprises Divests Ineos Styrenics to Synthos
TechnoNicol to Establish PIR Foam Insulation Plant
ContiTech Partners with L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX
Johns Manville Industrial Insulation Group (IIG) Inks Agreement with Cabot Corporation
Saint-Gobain Takes Over Buitex
Hira Industries Establishes New Polyethylene Insulation Facility in the UAE
Installed Building Products Acquires Alpine Insulation
BRACE Takes Over Advanced Industrial Services
Carpenter Establishes Expanded Polystyrene Production Plant in the US
Armacell Establishes Production Plant in Russia
Kingspan Kooltherm FM Pipe Insulation Receives BDA Agrement
Kingspan Tarec Changes Name to Kingspan Industrial Insulation Limited
Installed Building Products Acquires BioFoam
Unilin Acquires Xtratherm
ROCKWOOL Group Opens New Production Lines
Distribution International Takes Over E.J. Bartells
Blackstone and KIRKBI Acquires Armacell
Mongol Basalt Inks Agreement with Gamma Meccanica
Sulzer Receives Order from Innova for Foam Production System
Masterplast Expands Insulating Facility in Serbia
Installed Building Products Takes Over Sierra Insulation Contractors and Eco-Tect Insulation
Distribution International Takes Over Selle Supply Company and PBI Supply
Coemac Divests its Insulation Division
USI Takes Over Smith Insulation
Owens Corning Expands its Commercial Pipe Insulation Portfolio
BASF Commissions High-Performance Product Manufacturing Plant
Walki Plans to Inaugurate New Insulation Line
Distribution International Acquires Insulation Fabricators
Sipchem Commences Operation of Insulation Polymers Facility
Installed Building Products Takes Over CQ Insulation
Armacell Takes Over Industrial Thermo Polymers Limited
Installed Building Products Takes Over BDI Insulation
Johns Manville Expands Production Capacity of Thermoplastic Polyolefin
USI Takes Over Cardalls Insulation
Armacell Takes Over OneFlex
Kingspan Group to Acquire Steel Partners NV
TechnoNicol Inaugurates PIR Foam Insulation Plant in Russia
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2x65t8/global_industrial?w=5
