Global Industrial Thermal Insulation Markets, 2022 - Manufacturers Benefit from Expanding Scope of Applications in Non-Core Sectors

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Thermal Insulation in US$ by the following Product Segments:

Fibrous

Cellular

Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Thermal Insulation: An Apt Solution for Conserving Energy, Preserving Environment, and Reducing Energy Spend

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

The Critical Nature of Industrial Insulation in Safeguarding System Performance: A Fundamental Growth Driver

Insulating Hot Pipes for Enhanced Efficiency and Safety

Maintain Desirable Temperature

Handling Temperature-Sensitive Tanks

Blankets for Equipment Insulation

Prevent Noise Pollution

Protecting Cooling Ducts from Radiant Heat

Protecting Sensitive Electronics

Safeguarding Metal Structures

Global Market Outlook

Resurgence in Growth Fundamentals Portends an Optimistic Market Outlook



2. COMPETITION

Competitive Landscape

End-Users to Benefit from Changing Market Dynamics in Industrial Thermal Insulation

Insulation Manufacturers Face Shortage of Talent

Manufacturers Benefit from Expanding Scope of Applications in Non-Core Sectors

Manufacturers in Developed Countries Move Production Base to Developing Markets

Surge in M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the World Thermal Insulation Market (2014-2017)



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Fibrous Insulation Materials: The Largest Market Segment

Cellular Insulation Materials Drive Market Growth

Surging Demand for High Temperature Insulation Materials from Various Sectors Drive Healthy Market Growth

The Energy Efficiency Attribute of HTI Drives Market Gains

End-users Switch from Synthetic RCF to Bio-based Insulation Materials

Temperature Resistant Properties of High-Temperature Insulation Wools Spur Demand

Growing Demand for High Temperature Insulation in Oil and Gas Production

Other Important Application Sectors for High Temperature Insulation

Power Generation

Industrial Furnaces

Steel and Aluminum Processing

Automotive Industry

Aerospace and Defense

Spiraling Energy Consumption and the Resulting Need to Safeguard Global Climate Drives Market Adoption

Stringent Environmental Regulations Foster Growth Opportunities

Growing Popularity of Advanced Insulation Materials Benefit Market Expansion

Aerogels Usage in Industrial Thermal Insulation Hindered by High Production Costs

Myriad Benefits of Mechanical Insulation Drive Widespread Adoption

Mechanical Insulation: Challenges and Opportunities

Efficiency in Addressing Thermal Issues, Filtration Challenges, and Noise Reduction Drive Demand in Automobiles Manufacturing

Growing Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production: Important Opportunity Indicators

Non-Wovens Rapidly Gaining Traction in Automotive Insulation Applications

Spray-on Thermal Insulation Coatings Suitable for Heavy Duty Vehicles

Need to Prevent Condensation and Minimize Unwanted Heat Boosts Demand in Industrial Refrigeration

Increasing Aircraft Deliveries and Prominence of Lightweight Insulation Materials Drive Demand in the Aerospace Sector

Usage of Recycled Raw Materials Increasing

Recycled Consumer Glass for Production of Glass Wool

Growing Need to Preserve Food and Development of Cold Chains Drive Demand for Cold Insulation Materials

Robust Power Generation Activity Fuels Demand for Thermal Insulation

Rise in the Number of Nuclear Power Plants Signals Opportunities

Thermal Insulation Coatings for Solar Power Plants

Shale Gas Extraction and Transport Promises Bright Prospects for Thermal Insulation Materials

Corrosion under Insulation (CUI): A Critical Problem with Thick Insulation

Natural Insulation Products: A Market Niche in the Making

Vacuum Thermal Insulation Gains Ground in Industrial Applications, Bodes Well for the Market

Superior Thermal Performance Spurs Demand for Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs)

VIPs for Enhanced Thermal Insulation

Key Challenges

Increasing Focus on Machine Condition Monitoring Fuels Replacement Demand for Insulation

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Thermal Insulation to Improve Energy Efficiency in Developing Countries

New Bottles for Old Wines: Refurbishments Offer Strong Growth Prospects

Bright Prospects for Foamed Plastics

Rising Insulation Needs in Electrical Appliances Spurs Demand for Polyurethanes

Fiber Glass: An Irrefutable Necessity for LNG Conversion Plant Insulation

Emergence of Eco-Friendly Alternatives

Competition from Substitutes

Risks Associated With Fiberglass Usage

Microporous Insulation Fast Gaining Ground in Industrial Sectors



4. THERMAL INSULATION INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Phase Change Materials (PCMs): Smart Materials for Thermal Insulation Application

CV Technology for Lowering Carbon Emissions

Insulation Jackets with Sensors for Accurate Energy Savings Verification of Pipe Insulations

Filler Materials for Enhancing Performance of Aluminum Silicate Heat Insulation

Foamglas Insulation for Hot-Oil Systems for Preventing Insulation-Induced Fire Hazards

Select Nex-Gen Thermal Insulation Materials

Vacuum Insulation Materials (VIMs)

Gas Insulation Materials (GIMs)

Dynamic Insulation Materials (DIMs)

Nano Insulation Materials (NIMs)

Concrete and NIM Applications

NanoCon

Jute Fibers: The Next Big Thing in Thermal Insulation Materials?

ThermaEZE Thermal Insulation System

Calostat Thermal Insulation Board

ContiTech Develops a New Insulation Material for Complex Piping Systems

Gas-Filled Panels

Other Noteworthy Insulation Innovations in Recent Years



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Thermal Insulation: A Fact Profile

Main Characteristics of Insulation

Industrial Thermal Insulation Materials Classification

Fibrous Insulation

Fiberglass

Mineral-Fiber

Refractory Fibers

Glass Wool

Cellulose

Cotton Insulation

Straw

Cellular Insulation

Expanded Silica or Perlite

Polyurethane

Polyisocyanurate

Polyolefin

Polystyrene

Closed-Cell Polyurethane Foam

Nitrogen-Based Plastic Foam

Composite Insulating Panels

Other Insulation Materials

Calcium Silicate

Insulating and Finishing Cements

Vermiculite

Aluminum Multifoil

Aerogels

Plastic Fiber Insulation Batts

Cementitious Insulation

A Guide to Insulating Material Selection

Hindrances to Insulation Installation

Cold Insulation Definition



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Johns Manville Unveils Thermo-1200

GAF Rolls Out EnergyGuard NH Polyiso Insulation Board

Aspen Aerogels Introduces Pyrogel XTE Pony Rolls

Owens Corning to Introduce Novel Thermafiber Mineral Wool Insulation Solutions

URSA Unveils New URSA PUREONE Mineral Wool Insulation Products

BASF Launches Elastospray LWP Spray Foam Insulation

Flumroc Introduces Stein Wool

Mersen Launches New Insulation Product

PPG Expands its Fiber Glass Product Lines

Thermal Design Launches AutoCeil Insulation System

ROXUL Introduces New Range of Commercial Insulation Board

Hormann Middle East Unveils Thermo Industrial Sectional Door

Celotex Introduces New Line of Flat Roofing Insulation Solutions

BASF Launches New Insulation Technology with Neopor Plus GPS

ROCKWOOL Launches Lightweight Stone Wool Solutions

Johns Manville Introduces New Blow-in Insulation System



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Cabot to Build New Fumed Silica Plant in Kentucky

Owens Corning Takes Over Pittsburgh Corning

Dow-DuPont Merger Wins US Anti-Trust Approval

Unifrax to Build New Manufacturing Facility

Huntsman and Clariant to Merge

Armacell Snaps Up Insulation Business of Nomaco

Boyd Acquires Aavid Thermalloy

Saint-Gobain to Acquire Additional Stake in GLAVA

Hitachi Chemical to Acquire ISOLITE

Huntsman Acquires IFS Chemicals

Indsur Global Snaps Up Western Thermal

Blachford UK Takes Over Hodgson & Hodgson's Special Vehicles Division

Xella International Snaps Up URSA

Paroc Group Integrates Russian Operations into Building Insulation Division

Knauf Insulation to Build New Rock Mineral Wool Facility

Paroc Group and Safari Finco 1 Merge

Paroc Group to Shut Down Oulu Stone Wool Factory

Cabot to Build a New Fumed Silica Manufacturing Facility in China

Morgan Advanced Materials Inaugurates New Office in Delhi

Saint-Gobain Acquires Isoroc

IPCOM Group Acquires Regisol

IPCOM Group Takes Over Thermal Insulation Distributors

Armacell and JIOS Aerogel Establish Armacell Jios Aerogels

Installed Building Products Takes Over Southern Insulators & Specialties

Knauf Insulation Plans to Upgrade its Mineral Wool Plant in Wales

PPG Plans to Upgrade Fiber Glass Manufacturing Plant

Dow Chemical to Establish XPS Insulation Production Plant

USA Insulation Inaugurates Foam Insulation Plant in the US

Isobasalt to Establish New Mineral Wool Plant

Rockwool Establishes New Mineral Wool Production Plant

CanWel Building Materials Enters into Agreement with Knauf Insulation

Ineos Enterprises Divests Ineos Styrenics to Synthos

TechnoNicol to Establish PIR Foam Insulation Plant

ContiTech Partners with L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX

Johns Manville Industrial Insulation Group (IIG) Inks Agreement with Cabot Corporation

Saint-Gobain Takes Over Buitex

Hira Industries Establishes New Polyethylene Insulation Facility in the UAE

Installed Building Products Acquires Alpine Insulation

BRACE Takes Over Advanced Industrial Services

Carpenter Establishes Expanded Polystyrene Production Plant in the US

Armacell Establishes Production Plant in Russia

Kingspan Kooltherm FM Pipe Insulation Receives BDA Agrement

Kingspan Tarec Changes Name to Kingspan Industrial Insulation Limited

Installed Building Products Acquires BioFoam

Unilin Acquires Xtratherm

ROCKWOOL Group Opens New Production Lines

Distribution International Takes Over E.J. Bartells

Blackstone and KIRKBI Acquires Armacell

Mongol Basalt Inks Agreement with Gamma Meccanica

Sulzer Receives Order from Innova for Foam Production System

Masterplast Expands Insulating Facility in Serbia

Installed Building Products Takes Over Sierra Insulation Contractors and Eco-Tect Insulation

Distribution International Takes Over Selle Supply Company and PBI Supply

Coemac Divests its Insulation Division

USI Takes Over Smith Insulation

Owens Corning Expands its Commercial Pipe Insulation Portfolio

BASF Commissions High-Performance Product Manufacturing Plant

Walki Plans to Inaugurate New Insulation Line

Distribution International Acquires Insulation Fabricators

Sipchem Commences Operation of Insulation Polymers Facility

Installed Building Products Takes Over CQ Insulation

Armacell Takes Over Industrial Thermo Polymers Limited

Installed Building Products Takes Over BDI Insulation

Johns Manville Expands Production Capacity of Thermoplastic Polyolefin

USI Takes Over Cardalls Insulation

Armacell Takes Over OneFlex

Kingspan Group to Acquire Steel Partners NV

TechnoNicol Inaugurates PIR Foam Insulation Plant in Russia



