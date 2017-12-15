The Stars Group Invests $9 Million in First Ever Pokerstars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship

TORONTO, December 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Stars Group Inc. today announced the launch of the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, a $25,000 buy-in poker tournament that will be the culmination of all PokerStars online and live promotions and player rewards throughout 2018. The year-long journey to the tournament, which will take place in the Bahamas January 6-10, 2019, will see PokerStars, the flagship brand of The Stars Group, give away an estimated $8 million worth of free tournament packages and contribute an additional $1 million to the prize pool generated by entrants for first prize. PokerStars aims to make the tournament the richest-ever $25,000 live event in poker history.

This unique poker tournament is intended to bring the poker world together in celebration of the game while providing a one-of-a-kind immersive live poker experience and the chance for players of all skill levels to win millions of dollars.

"We expect the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship will set the new global standard for live poker tournaments," said Chief Executive Officer of The Stars Group, Rafi Ashkenazi. "We want to demonstrate and reinforce our commitment to the game, and give something back to the players by investing in our live events in a meaningful way. Our objective is to create an event that brings professionals and amateurs together, creating many winning moments and unforgettable stories."

Throughout 2018, PokerStars will give away more than 300 tournament packages, known as Platinum Passes, on PokerStars live tours around the world, and online in tournaments, cash games, promotions, and via the Stars Rewards loyalty program. Each Platinum Pass is expected to be worth around $30,000 and includes the $25,000 tournament buy-in, accommodation at the Atlantis Hotel and Casino Resort in the Bahamas, and $2,000 in cash towards travel costs. Like most poker tournaments, players can also buy in directly for $25,000. Tournament participants can also expect potential additional rewards, surprises and experiences like that of no other tournament.

"I'm super excited about the Players No Limit Hold'em Championship," said Team PokerStars Pro Daniel Negreanu. "This is going to be an incredible experience for those who participate and everyone, no matter their skill level, has a chance to win a Platinum Pass. It will be a must play event with loads of added value."

Following on from the well-loved PokerStars Caribbean Adventure (PCA) earlier this year, PokerStars has also today announced the refocus of certain of its live tour brands, including the European Poker Tour (EPT), Latin American Poker Tour (LAPT), and Asia Pacific Poker Tour (APPT). At least one Platinum Pass will be given away at each EPT, LAPT and APPT stop, as well as at each PokerStars Festival and PokerStars MEGASTACK event. PokerStars Festival events are mainly tailored for recreational players and take place in destination cities around the world, while PokerStars MEGASTACK events offer deep-structured tournaments at a low, accessible price in cities around Europe and the United States.

More information about the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship can be found at http://www.pokerstarslive.com .

About The Stars Group

The Stars Group is a leading provider of technology-based products and services in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. Through its Stars Interactive Group gaming division, The Stars Group ultimately owns gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, and the PokerStars Festival, PokerStars MEGASTACK, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, European Poker Tour, Latin American Poker Tour and the Asia Pacific Poker Tour live poker tour and event brands. These brands together have more than 115 million registered customers globally and collectively form the largest poker business in the world, comprising online poker games and tournaments, sponsored live poker competitions, marketing arrangements for branded poker rooms in popular casinos in major cities around the world, and poker programming and content created for television and online audiences. The Stars Group, through certain of these brands, also offers non-poker gaming products, including casino, sportsbook and daily fantasy sports. The Stars Group, through certain of its subsidiaries, is licensed or approved to offer, or offers under third party licenses or approvals, its products and services in various jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, both within and outside of the European Union, the Americas and elsewhere. In particular, PokerStars is the world's most licensed online gaming brand, holding licenses or related operating approvals in 17 jurisdictions.

