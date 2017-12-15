The global automotive transmission bearings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171215005155/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive transmission bearings market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global automotive transmission bearings market segmentation by application and geography

Technavio's report on the global automotive transmission bearings market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including passenger cars and commercial vehicles. As projected in 2016, around 76% of the market share originated from passenger cars.

Based on geography, the global automotive transmission bearings market has been segmented into APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. As of 2016, more than 54% of the market share came from APAC.

"The progressing economic growth of China, India, and Indonesia is driving the automotive sales in APAC. Other important countries contributing to the growth of the automotive transmission systems are Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, and Australia. Progressing economic development leads to the increased spending power of households that significantly influences vehicle purchase. In APAC, most of the automotive industry is centered in China and India. The increasing sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in these countries are contributing significantly to the rising demand for automotive transmission bearings," says Raj Gaurav Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Global automotive transmission bearings market: competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive transmission bearings market is a mature market. It is characterized by the presence of a small number of manufacturers occupying large market shares. The key vendors in this market are NSK, NTN Bearing, and Schaeffler. The efficiency of automotive transmission bearings is the main area of focus for manufacturers as it forms the major means to upgrade offerings in the market. The market is highly capital-intensive and has low asset turnover.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Rising penetration of automatic transmission systems

Increasing stringency of fuel efficiency regulations

Market challenges:

Penetration of counterfeit automotive transmission bearings

Heavy and unbalanced shafts increase wear of transmission bearings

Market trends:

Growing introduction of ultra-low-friction sealed ball bearings

Growing development of transmission bearings with high resistance to wear caused by housing

Get a sample copy of the global automotive transmission bearings market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing automotive components research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171215005155/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com