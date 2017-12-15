Respin, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nektan, has reached an agreement with Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Oregon. The AIM-traded company said as part of the deal, the 'Evolve' in-venue platform would be integrated to SUZOHAPP's 'Interactive Pro Table', allowing guests to enjoy video slots, bingo and poker games, as well as free-to-play content at the bars and restaurants of the resort. Rapid Games, the brand name for Respin, is the creator of the first and only approved Class II and III ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...