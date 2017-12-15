Luxembourg is mounting a challenge to an EU ruling which ordered it to collect 250m in unpaid taxes from US tech giant Amazon. The state has appealed to Europe's second highest court, the General Court, two months after the European Commission ruled that it had given illegal state aid to the Seattle based firm. "Luxembourg believes that the Commission has not established the existence of a selective advantage," the government said in a statement. "Furthermore, Luxembourg does not share the ...

