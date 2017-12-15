Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Transfer of shares held in treasury 15-Dec-2017 / 14:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 15 December 2017 SThree plc Transfer of shares held in treasury SThree plc (the "Company") announces that on 15 December 2017 it transferred 2,404 ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") from treasury to be used for the maturity of the Irish SIP Scheme. Following this transfer the Company holds 1,764,432 Ordinary Shares in treasury and the Company's issued share capital is 131,784,729 Ordinary Shares (excluding Ordinary Shares held in treasury). Kirsty Mulholland Senior Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 7268 6000 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: POS TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 5030 End of Announcement EQS News Service 639649 15-Dec-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2017 09:41 ET (14:41 GMT)