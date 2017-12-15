Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 15
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/11/2017) of £204.18m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/11/2017) of £204.18m
|Cash Position of £20.3m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/11/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,424.68p
|8,420,912
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2406.30p
|Income share price
|2120.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(12.57)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2016 to 30/11/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|16.90
|2
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|12.37
|3
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|12.07
|4
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|9.96
|5
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|8.72
|6
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|7.13
|7
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|6.43
|8
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|4.46
|9
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|3.78
|10
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|3.22
|11
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|3.15
|12
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|2.26
|13
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.14
|14
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.06
|15
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.97
|16
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.96
|17
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|0.82
|18
|Fenner Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.73
|19
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.66
|20
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.50
|21
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.49
|22
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.42
|23
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.35
|24
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.30
|25
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.14
|26
|Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001
|0.01
|27
|Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p
|0.00