Technavio market research analysts forecast the global bioactive protein market to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171215005216/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global bioactive protein market 2017-2021 under their chemicals and materials library. (Photo: Business Wire)

The report further segments the global bioactive protein market by source (animal source and plant source) and by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global bioactive protein market:

Growing adoption of functional foods and beverages

Rising demand for bioactive proteins in nutrition-based products

Increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care applications

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Growing adoption of functional foods and beverages

Functional foods and beverages provide additional health benefits alongside the basic nutrition. Nowadays, convenience and functional food products have become an integral part of our diet. Therefore, the demand for such food products is increasing. Bioactive proteins are the widely-known compounds used in the manufacturing of food and beverage products. The rising awareness of consumers about the advantages of natural food products is driving the growth of the global bioactive protein market.

According to Ajay Adikhari, a lead analyst at Technavio for bio-chemicals and bio-materials research, "Processed food or convenience food is commercially prepared food that can be consumed directly. This category includes packaged food or meals, canned foods, frozen foods, preserved foods, and instant food products. Such food is easy to consume, saves time, and has convenient packaging. With technological developments in the packaging industry, the range of convenience food has also expanded from chilled, frozen, and shelf-stable to microwaveable foods and prepared mixes."

Rising demand for bioactive proteins in nutrition-based products

Vendors and researchers are concentrating on studying the inhibitory enzyme activities, antimicrobial, mineral and vitamin-binding proteins, immunosuppressing proteins, and the influence of various proteins on hormones. This will improve the functional and nutritional properties of bioactive proteins in the future. Therefore, the growing consumption of bioactive proteins in a broad range of functional food and beverage products will increase the demand during the forecast period.

Bioactive proteins and peptides are widely used in the nutrition-based food industry because of their high protein content. Bioactive proteins consist of most of the major essential amino acids. Proteins play an essential role in the prevention and protection against various diseases such as bacterial and viral infections, flu, heart diseases, and even cancer. Bioactive proteins are usually used in various nutritional products such as protein drinks, protein energy bars, protein powders, anti-inflammation supplements, nutritional supplements, and joint cartilage supplements.

Increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care applications

Proteins are extensively used in cosmetic and personal care applications such as color cosmetics, skincare products, shampoos, conditioners, soaps, bath products, fragrances and deodorants, and shaving foams and creams. Consumers in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, France, China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Germany spend heavily on cosmetics. Therefore, the use of cosmetic products is high in these countries. This is further backed by the high disposable incomes.

Bioactive proteins are usually used in various personal care formulations to provide functional properties such as anti-irritation and anti-aging effects. They are preferred in cosmetic products because of their high amino acid content," says Ajay.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market 2017-2021

Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market 2017-2021

Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171215005216/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com