Global Pipettes and Pipettors Markets 2015-2017 & 2022: Growth Continues Despite Declining Target Candidates for Screening in Pharma Sector

The "Pipettes and Pipettors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pipettes and Pipettors in Units and US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Electronic Pipettors
- Mechanical Pipettors
- Glass Pipettes
- Plastic Pipettes
- Pipette Tips
The report profiles 82 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- BRAND GmbH + CO KG (Germany)
- Capp ApS (Denmark)
- Corning Incorporated (USA)
- Denville Scientific, Inc. (USA)
- Eppendorf AG (Germany)
- Gilson, Inc. (USA)
- Greiner Bio-One International GmbH (Austria)
- Hamilton Company (USA)
- Integra Biosciences AG (Switzerland)
- Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (Switzerland)
- Nichiryo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Sartorius AG (Germany)
- Socorex ISBA SA (Switzerland)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Pipetting
An Integral Analytical Tool
Rising R&D Investments Support Demand for Pipettes
Investments in Labware to Rise
Current and Future Analysis
Electronic Pipettors Gain Share
Mechanical Pipettes Still Hold Ground
Plastic Pipettes Gain Favor over Glass Options
Noteworthy Trends
Large-Scale Applications Drive Pipetting Market
Drug Discovery Applications Fuel Growth
Diversified Liquid Handling Solutions Tackle Individual User Needs
Growth Continues Despite Declining Target Candidates for Screening in Pharma Sector
Precision and Laboratory Needs Redefine Pipette innovations
Novel Features Cater to Performance Optimization
Aftermarket to Grow Further
Ergonomics Continue to Redefine the Pipettors Market
Hybrid Pipettes
Integrating the Best of Both
Automated Pipetting Systems Gain Pace
Multichannel Pipettes
New Dimension to Pipetting
Recommended Use of Pipettes by Number and Type of Microplates Handled
Comparison of Key Features of Select Key Multichannel Pipettes
Style and Not Just Ergonomics Define New Pipettes
Innovations in Tip technology
Dealing with Tip Re-Use
ClipTip
A Breakthrough Technology for Locking Pipette Tips
Competition
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Pipettes and Pipettors
An Ubiquitous Labware
A Peek into History of Technology Advancement in Pipettes
Timelines for Select Major Innovations in Pipetting Technology
Categorization of Pipettes and Pipettors by Operating Technology
Electronic Pipettors
Advantages of Electronic Pipettors over Mechanical Pipettors
Working
Programmable Modes
Mechanical Pipettors
Glass Pipettes
Pasteur Pipettes
Serological Pipettes
Plastic Pipettes
Dropstirs
Plastic Graduated Pipettes
Plastic Thin Stem Pipette
Plastic Micro Tip Pipette
Pipette Tips
Categorization of Pipettes and Pipettors by Liquid Handling Capacity
Macro Pipettors
Micro Pipettors
Pipette Aids and Accessories
Pipette Aids
Description of Select Pipette Aids
Accessories
Heat Sealer
Pipette Filler
3. PIPETTING TECHNIQUES AND PRECISION
Pipetting Techniques
Factors Influencing Accuracy of Pipetting
Tips for Efficient Pipetting with Mechanical Pipettes
Decontamination Vs. Autoclaving
Recommended Procedures for Pipetting and Decontamination
4. PRODUCT APPLICATIONS
Biological Laboratories
Pharmaceutical Laboratories
Biotech Laboratories
Environmental Laboratories
Clinical Laboratories
Environmental Reaction Engineering Laboratory
Chemical Reaction Engineering and Combustion Research Laboratory
5. SELECTION AND USAGE OF PIPETTES
Selection of Pipetting Devices
Factors Influencing Pipettes Selection (On a Scale of 1-10)
Factors Influencing the Purchase of Pipettes/Electronic Pipettors
Ergonomics
Tip Cone Filters
Tip Ejection
Volume Range
Ease of Use
Dispensing and Precision
Charging
Service and Decontamination
Safe Usage of Pipettes
Steps for Safe Usage of Pipettes
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Hamilton Company Introduces Intelligent Pipetting Modules
INTEGRA Launches Benchtop 1536-Well Pipetting
INTEGRA Unveils New Motorized Tip Spacing VOYAGER Pipette Range
Gilson Launches PLATEMASTER High Precision 96-Channel Manual Pipette
INTEGRA Rolls Out EVOLVE Multichannel Manual Pipette
INTEGRA Launches New Head for VIAFLO 96/384 Electronic Pipettes
Union Plastic Rolls Out pipetteDOSUP Plus
Sartorius Launches New Tacta Mechanical Pipettes
INTEGRA Introduces EVOLVE Manual Pipettes
Gilson Introduces New Capabilities in PIPETMAN M Range of Electronic Pipettes
Hamilton Launches NIMBUS8 Liquid Handling Platform
Sparks Debut Accumax Smart Research Pipettes
INTEGRA Launches New Models in VIAFLO II Electronic Pipette Line
Eppendorf Rolls Out epMotion 96 Pipetting System
Anachem Launches RAININ's New LR Low Retention Pipette Tips
Mettler Toledo Rolls Out Upgrades for Rainin Pipet-Lite XLS+ and E4 XLS+ Pipettes
Hamilton Bonaduz Demonstrates New Microlab 300 Pipettor
Thermo Fisher Scientific to Introduce E1-ClipTip Electronic Pipettes
Eppendorf Launches Novel Eppendorf Serological Pipettes Series
Mettler Toledo Launches 20L Rainin Liquidator 96
INTEGRA Introduces Multichannel VIAFLO II Electronic Pipette Series
Eppendorf Offers Multipette M4 for Handling Viscous Solutions and High Vapor Pressure Liquids
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
CooperSurgical Takes Over The Pipette Company
Andrew Alliance and Zinsser Analytic Inks distribution Accord for the UK and Germany
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 82 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 88)
- The United States (43)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (40)
- France (2)
- Germany (18)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (12)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kfckh7/global_pipettes?w=5
