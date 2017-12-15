Global Pipettes and Pipettors Markets 2015-2017 & 2022: Growth Continues Despite Declining Target Candidates for Screening in Pharma Sector

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pipettes and Pipettors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pipettes and Pipettors in Units and US$ by the following Product Segments:

Electronic Pipettors

Mechanical Pipettors

Glass Pipettes

Plastic Pipettes

Pipette Tips

The report profiles 82 companies including many key and niche players such as:



BRAND GmbH + CO KG ( Germany )

) Capp ApS ( Denmark )

( ) Corning Incorporated ( USA )

) Denville Scientific, Inc. ( USA )

) Eppendorf AG ( Germany )

) Gilson, Inc. ( USA )

) Greiner Bio-One International GmbH ( Austria )

) Hamilton Company ( USA )

) Integra Biosciences AG ( Switzerland )

) Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. ( Switzerland )

) Nichiryo Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Sartorius AG ( Germany )

) Socorex ISBA SA ( Switzerland )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Pipetting

An Integral Analytical Tool

Rising R&D Investments Support Demand for Pipettes

Investments in Labware to Rise

Current and Future Analysis

Electronic Pipettors Gain Share

Mechanical Pipettes Still Hold Ground

Plastic Pipettes Gain Favor over Glass Options

Noteworthy Trends

Large-Scale Applications Drive Pipetting Market

Drug Discovery Applications Fuel Growth

Diversified Liquid Handling Solutions Tackle Individual User Needs

Growth Continues Despite Declining Target Candidates for Screening in Pharma Sector

Precision and Laboratory Needs Redefine Pipette innovations

Novel Features Cater to Performance Optimization

Aftermarket to Grow Further

Ergonomics Continue to Redefine the Pipettors Market

Hybrid Pipettes

Integrating the Best of Both

Automated Pipetting Systems Gain Pace

Multichannel Pipettes

New Dimension to Pipetting

Recommended Use of Pipettes by Number and Type of Microplates Handled

Comparison of Key Features of Select Key Multichannel Pipettes

Style and Not Just Ergonomics Define New Pipettes

Innovations in Tip technology

Dealing with Tip Re-Use

ClipTip

A Breakthrough Technology for Locking Pipette Tips

Competition



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Pipettes and Pipettors

An Ubiquitous Labware

A Peek into History of Technology Advancement in Pipettes

Timelines for Select Major Innovations in Pipetting Technology

Categorization of Pipettes and Pipettors by Operating Technology

Electronic Pipettors

Advantages of Electronic Pipettors over Mechanical Pipettors

Working

Programmable Modes

Mechanical Pipettors

Glass Pipettes

Pasteur Pipettes

Serological Pipettes

Plastic Pipettes

Dropstirs

Plastic Graduated Pipettes

Plastic Thin Stem Pipette

Plastic Micro Tip Pipette

Pipette Tips

Categorization of Pipettes and Pipettors by Liquid Handling Capacity

Macro Pipettors

Micro Pipettors

Pipette Aids and Accessories

Pipette Aids

Description of Select Pipette Aids

Accessories

Heat Sealer

Pipette Filler



3. PIPETTING TECHNIQUES AND PRECISION

Pipetting Techniques

Factors Influencing Accuracy of Pipetting

Tips for Efficient Pipetting with Mechanical Pipettes

Decontamination Vs. Autoclaving

Recommended Procedures for Pipetting and Decontamination



4. PRODUCT APPLICATIONS

Biological Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Laboratories

Biotech Laboratories

Environmental Laboratories

Clinical Laboratories

Environmental Reaction Engineering Laboratory

Chemical Reaction Engineering and Combustion Research Laboratory



5. SELECTION AND USAGE OF PIPETTES

Selection of Pipetting Devices

Factors Influencing Pipettes Selection (On a Scale of 1-10)

Factors Influencing the Purchase of Pipettes/Electronic Pipettors

Ergonomics

Tip Cone Filters

Tip Ejection

Volume Range

Ease of Use

Dispensing and Precision

Charging

Service and Decontamination

Safe Usage of Pipettes

Steps for Safe Usage of Pipettes



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Hamilton Company Introduces Intelligent Pipetting Modules

INTEGRA Launches Benchtop 1536-Well Pipetting

INTEGRA Unveils New Motorized Tip Spacing VOYAGER Pipette Range

Gilson Launches PLATEMASTER High Precision 96-Channel Manual Pipette

INTEGRA Rolls Out EVOLVE Multichannel Manual Pipette

INTEGRA Launches New Head for VIAFLO 96/384 Electronic Pipettes

Union Plastic Rolls Out pipetteDOSUP Plus

Sartorius Launches New Tacta Mechanical Pipettes

INTEGRA Introduces EVOLVE Manual Pipettes

Gilson Introduces New Capabilities in PIPETMAN M Range of Electronic Pipettes

Hamilton Launches NIMBUS8 Liquid Handling Platform

Sparks Debut Accumax Smart Research Pipettes

INTEGRA Launches New Models in VIAFLO II Electronic Pipette Line

Eppendorf Rolls Out epMotion 96 Pipetting System

Anachem Launches RAININ's New LR Low Retention Pipette Tips

Mettler Toledo Rolls Out Upgrades for Rainin Pipet-Lite XLS+ and E4 XLS+ Pipettes

Hamilton Bonaduz Demonstrates New Microlab 300 Pipettor

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Introduce E1-ClipTip Electronic Pipettes

Eppendorf Launches Novel Eppendorf Serological Pipettes Series

Mettler Toledo Launches 20L Rainin Liquidator 96

INTEGRA Introduces Multichannel VIAFLO II Electronic Pipette Series

Eppendorf Offers Multipette M4 for Handling Viscous Solutions and High Vapor Pressure Liquids



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

CooperSurgical Takes Over The Pipette Company

Andrew Alliance and Zinsser Analytic Inks distribution Accord for the UK and Germany



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 82 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 88)

The United States (43)

(43) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (40)

(40) France (2)

(2)

Germany (18)

(18)

The United Kingdom (6)

(6)

Italy (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (12)

(12) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kfckh7/global_pipettes?w=5





Media Contact:

aura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716