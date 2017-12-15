Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market Research Report 2017-2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is use of NEMS. NEMS are devices that integrate electro and mechanical systems at a nanoscale. NEMS have a wide range of features such as significantly lower power consumption and production costs, due to their relatively small size. This makes them suitable for devices such as ultrasensitive sensors and high-frequency resonators. NEMS can also be used in a number of devices such as energy harvesters, accelerometers, gyroscopes, drug delivery systems, and portable power generators.

According to the report, one driver in the market is incentives and discounts for long-term customers. Semiconductor equipment manufacturers undertake relationship-based sales. The selling price of such equipment is usually in the range of $100,000-$1,000,000. Hence, manufacturers look to develop long-standing relations with customers purchasing their offerings.

They develop such relations by offering discounts and incentives to clients for the future deals. Equipment manufacturers target customers that tend to procure equipment of a significant sum, accounting for around 5%-10% of their total sales. Semiconductor device manufacturers may consider repeat purchase in the future, attracted by these discounts and incentives.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high development costs. One of the major challenges faced by the global semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market is the high development costs associated with the manufacturing of semiconductor equipment. Semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment requires polishers, grinders, and rotating platens, which are expensive to procure.

Also, since there are only a few suppliers of those components, vendors need to invest heavily in acquiring these products. The increasing costs of polishing and grinding consumables, such as slurries and pads, add to the overall cost. Each equipment costs around a million dollars, making the initial investment for various foundries considerably high. Such equipment will also have a high repair and maintenance cost, which further adds to the overall cost.



Key vendors

Applied Materials

EBARA

Lapmaster

Logitech

Other prominent vendors

Entrepix

Revasum

TOKYO SEIMITSU

SEIMITSU Logomatic



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



