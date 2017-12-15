Futuristic Visions By Systematica And ZGF Architects Triumph In LA Auto Show's Global Design Competition

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA' today revealed thatSystematica's connected and smart transport network concept won them the Industry Pick award and ZGF Architects' transportation plan around Level 8 autonomy, shape-shifting vehicles and mag-lev lanes earned them the People's Pick award in the 2017 Design & Developer Challenge presented by Microsoft.

The Design & Developer Challenge began earlier this year when participants were asked to come up with a "smarter" mobility plan around the premise that the city of Los Angeles would include in its bid to host a major international sporting event in the year 2060. Experts conceptualized future cities, mobility solutions and human experiences made possible with advanced artificial intelligence, virtual reality, cloud computing, e-mobility, vertical transportation and more. Eleven teams from around the world submitted their mobility plans for a chance at three distinct honors - Industry Pick, People's Pick and Judges' Pick awards.

Designers, automakers, journalists and other industry professionals voted for their favorite concept at automobilityla.com and chose Systematica as the 2017 Industry Pick award winner. The Milan-based transport planning and mobility engineering consultancy's team was comprised of Anahita Rezaallah, Federico Messa, Filippo Bazzoni and Rawad Choubassi; their plan would make mobility easier for drivers, passengers and pedestrians during global events via full decentralization and an efficient hyper-connected network of vertical and horizontal transportation. Systematica's LA 2060 websitedepicts Los Angeles as a smart global city that is able to accommodate residents and visitors through a seamless, high-speed network of autonomous mass public transportation via an on-demand auto-drone fleet.

LA Auto Show attendees and fans from around the world also had the opportunity to vote for their favorite concept on laautoshow.com. ZGF Architects, an international architecture, design and planning practice received the most votes to earn the 2017 People's Pick award for their multi-story transportation system that would utilize magnetic-levitation lanes, Level 8 autonomy vehicles and transmuting structures; the mobility plan was imagined by ZGF's Los Angeles team, which included Bezalel Ho, Brittany Mather, Jonathan Sharp, Kelsey Lew, Liz Corkett, Marisa Keckeisen, Oscar Ramos, Sarah Winters and Suejin Park. Their LA 2060 website provides a deeper look at new vehicles, fantastical sports and smarter venues, including the L.A. Coliseum.

"We congratulate the winning concepts from Systematica and ZGF Architects," said Mark Pendergrast, Director Product Marketing for Azure IoT at Microsoft. "Their designs are the embodiment of innovative thinking and clearly demonstrate the positive impact that cutting technology can have on urban mobility."

Before online voting began for the Industry Pick and People's Pick awards, the Honda Advanced Design and Trigger team took home the Judges' Pick award; their intergalactic concept included new mass and personal transit options, virtual reality and augmented reality experiences for sports fans at home or at venues, mobility solutions for those with disabilities and new land-, air- and sea-based sporting events. A panel of design, innovation, transportation and user experience experts from ArtCenter College of Design, Autodesk, City of Los Angeles Department of Transportation, Hot Wheels at Mattel, IDEO, Microsoft NEXT and Under Armour selected Honda Advanced Design and Trigger as the 2017 Judges' Pick award winner following their impressive presentation at AutoMobility LA on Nov. 29.

Hosted within the epicenter of automotive design and innovation for more than a dozen years, the Design & Developer Challenge is the world's only annual competition that blends the automotive design community with creatives from multiple disciplines, including entertainment, technology, architecture and urban planning.

The 2017 Design & Developer Challenge was presented by Microsoft, supported by AutodeskandLacks Enterprises with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation as its official partner.

