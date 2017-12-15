FM Broadcast Transmitter Market to Rise at Nearly 8.05% CAGR to 2021 | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, December 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

FM Broadcast Transmitter Market - 39 page of industry research report is now available with ReportsnReports.com and under Information Technology section of its market research library. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of FM broadcast transmitters for applications such as radio stations. It includes FM exciters, tubes, and solid-state FM broadcast transmitters having varying RF power capacities.

The analysts forecast global FM broadcast transmitter market to grow at a CAGR of 8.05% during the period 2017-2021. Commenting on the FM broadcast transmitter market report; an analyst says one trend in the market is growing demand for solid-state transmitters. Solid-state transmitters are used for modern transmitter designs that are up to a few hundred watts. They are either discrete transistors or ICs. Transistors can be used at all frequencies and power levels.

According to the FM broadcast transmitter market report, one driver in the market is use of GaN power ICs in FM broadcast transmitters. In power conversion, to achieve fast switching along with high efficiency, vendors use small, lightweight, and low-cost IC chipsets. Topology, magnetic materials, and power switches are factors that need to be considered to achieve small, lightweight IC chips. The use of soft-switching techniques along with novel gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and updated high-frequency-optimized transformers and inductors boosts the efficiency and power density in AC and DC converters. Quasi-resonant flyback (QRF) or forward converters are traditional hard-switching topologies used in ICs.

FM broadcast transmitter market key players are Armstrong Transmitter, Bext, Crown Broadcast, DB Elettronica Telecomunicazioni, Electrolink, Nautel, ROHDE&SCHWARZ, and RVR Elettronica. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high growth of online radio services. The adoption of portable smart electronic devices, such as smartphones, and use of new audio media, such as live streaming of music, have changed the way individuals consume audio. Physical formats and digital downloads are being replaced by online streaming sites, including Spotify, SoundCloud, Apple Music, Google Play Music, and Pandora. However, they are yet to fully replace the live radio. The rapid adoption of these services is posing a challenge to FM services.

