Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal energy storage market for renewable energy grid integrationreport from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists 13 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171215005231/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global energy storage market for renewable energy grid integration 2017-2021 under their energy library. (Photo: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global energy storage market for renewable energy grid integration has the presence of highly competitive vendors. Competition in the market is based on several factors such as brand product quality, reliability, recognition, durability, energy density, and price. It is predicted that the market will continue to evolve and that global and other diversified manufacturers will have a competitive benefit over smaller and new vendors by offering better products at a competitive price.

According to Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead analyst at Technavio for energy storage research, "Large players with expanded business operations can achieve their profitability during the volatile demand for batteries as revenues from other sources compensate for the loss in sales revenues. Therefore, though many vendors enter the market to tap the large customer base, only a few players that can manage their sales, distribution, and working capital effectively survive and continue their operations."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

ABB

ABB provides power and automation technologies for utility, transport, and infrastructure industries throughout the world. ABB is one of the major players in the global energy storage market for renewable energy grid integration. The company provides renewable energy integration with smart grids to optimize the grid reliability, energy efficiency, and capacity utilization. In 2014, ABB and BYD partnered to cooperatively develop new energy storage solutions for applications ranging from off-grid and on-grid renewable integration to electric vehicle charging.

East Penn Manufacturing

East Penn Manufacturing company offers lead-acid batteries, wires, cable products, and battery accessories. On an average, more than 30,000 batteries are produced daily. The company designs and manufactures hundreds of energy-storage devices that serve various industries. The company sells its products through its private labels, including distribution through major auto parts retailers across North America. East Penn Manufacturing company manufactures valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) reserve power batteries.

LG Chem

The company manufactures petrochemical goods, information and electronic materials, batteries, and related products and solutions. LG Chem specializes in providing rechargeable batteries in various industries. The company also offers battery solutions for products such as laptops, power tools, smartphones, e-bikes, garden tools, power banks, digital cameras, and others. The automotive battery division offers batteries for HEVs, PHEVs, and EVs.

Robert Bosch

Robert Bosch is a supplier of technology and services to its clients through its subsidiaries worldwide. The company has approximately 340 subsidiaries and has a consumer base in over 150 countries. Robert Bosch offers battery storage solutions for smart grid services. The company provides a wide portfolio of energy technologies and products to offer advanced storage solutions.

The AES

The company operates as a subsidiary of AES. In the US, it operates as an independent power producer and supplies power across 20 countries. The AES caters to the power generation industry. The company builds new emission control technologies, wind and solar power plants, and biomass conversions. The company excels in offering advanced battery technology to the power sector and has been present in the market for nearly 30 years. The company supplies Advancion for renewable grid integration application.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Battery Monitoring Solutions Market 2016-2020

Lithium-ion Battery Market for ESS in APAC 2015-2019

Global Li-ion Battery Market for Mobile Phones 2015-2019

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171215005231/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com