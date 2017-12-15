Wirsol has announced the acquisition of two solar projects totaling 16 MW, which are preparing to begin construction in the UK. Wirsol also says it has plans to expand this portfolio to around 150 MW over the next 18 months.

Two projects acquired by Wirsol Energy Ltd, the UK/Australian branch of German Wircon Group, have become the latest in the UK to be declared 'subsidy free', after developer Anesco connected the country's first project without state subsidy back in September.

The two projects - 7 MW Outwood Solar Park located in Essex, and 9 MW Trowse-Newton Solar Park in Norfolk, are scheduled to begin construction in January 2018. Wirsol says that it is ...

