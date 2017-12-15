Solid oxide fuel cell technology developer Ceres Power Holdings updated the market on its trading ahead of the end of the six month period to 31 December on Friday. The AIM-traded firm said first half income was expected to increase by around 80% to £3m, adding that "key milestones" had been delivered with all partners including Honda, Nissan and Cummins. It said it was on track to begin field trials in 2018 with its first go-to market product, and also confirmed a 'new technology assessment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...