Automated Microbiology Market Forecasts to 2022 - To Grow to US$5.850 Billion

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automated Microbiology Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Automated Microbiology Market is estimated to grow to US$5.850 billion by 2022, increasing from US$3.770 billion in 2017, at a compound annual growth rate of 9.19% over the forecast period.

This research study examines the Automated Microbiology market by diagnostic technologies, end users, and geography. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been mentioned to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. Furthermore, the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have been provided in this report.



The report also analyzes key players in the Automated Microbiology market. The report provides comprehensive forecast up to the period 2022 for various key segments, with 2016 as the base year.



The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical segments. Moreover, the research study analyzes the overall regulatory framework of Automated Microbiology market, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



The first step towards determining the Automated Microbiology market size involves identifying key players and the revenue contribution of the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study in consideration through extensive secondary research. This also includes various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others. Both bottom-up and top-down approaches are utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Automated Microbiology Market Forecast by Diagnostic Technologies (US$ billion)



6. Global Automated Microbiology Market Forecast by End User (US$ billion)



7. Global Automated Microbiology Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN

BECKMAN COULTER

BD ( Becton Dickinson )

) bioMerieux

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j8cvkt/automated?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716