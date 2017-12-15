According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global fixed line communications equipment marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Fixed Line Communications Equipment Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global fixed line communications equipment market into the following types of product:

Routers

Set-top box (STBs)

Fiber optic cables

Global fixed line communications equipment market by routers

A router is basically a device that is used as a bridge needed to carry the data packets to different networks. The router also assists in joining multiple networks together. The operation of a router is based on universal protocols that help in enhancing network interoperability. This allows the interconnection of the routers across various network technologies, both local and wide area. The routers are essentially used at every level of internet gateways and, therefore, used to manage data traffic efficiently.

According to Rohan Joy Thomas, a lead analyst at Technavio for machine to machine (M2M) and connected devices research, "The routers are one of the critical components for any business operational performance. Many telecommunication vendors across the globe are establishing data centers to provide cloud-based services to consumers and business worldwide. The fixed line connection is the backbone of the networking infrastructure that helps the users to get access to the resources."

Global fixed line communications equipment market by STBs

Set-top boxes are the devices that are connected to the TV at the premises of the users. The STBs enable the users to receive the subscribed channels. The STBs basically transform signals that are transmitted into video content to be displayed on the TV. The digital format of the video content provides a better picture as well as sound quality. It also ensures enhanced viewing experience with HD. The basic infrastructure needed for the establishment of STB is the fixed line.

"The increasing adoption of high-definition STB is one of the major drivers of the fixed line communications equipment market. In addition, the advent of subscription-based TV services has resulted in an increase in the number of pay TV subscribers at a significant rate. This further drives the fixed line communications equipment market," says Rohan.

Global fixed line communications equipment market by fiber optic cables

The cables are flexible, thinner, and susceptible to the electromagnetic interference. The cables are ideal for environments that are not accessible. The cables are used by many industry players from a wide range of industries such as the military, oil and gas, telecommunication, data center, and CATV. The network lines are not only limited to the voice-only network but also provide ultra-high-speed data services. The adoption of 3G and 4G services boosts the growth of the cable segment, as the fixed line network is the fundamental necessity for the deliverance of such services.

The evolution of 5G is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. It is anticipated that by 2021, there would be more than three billion connected devices using long-term evolution (LTE) technology. There is an increasing demand for data-capable devices with high bandwidth applications. Many governments across the globe are constantly implementing policies to upgrade and develop the broadband network infrastructure to assist the increasing broadband access.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

ARRIS Group

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Alcatel-Lucent

Arista Networks

