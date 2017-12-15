World Wireless Sensor Network Market Dynamics Report 2017: By 2018, Annual WSN unit Shipments will Reach 1 Billion and will Triple in 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Wireless Sensor Network Markets: A Market Dynamics Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.



Billions of connected things are now a reality as low power, low cost wireless sensor networks (WSN) integrate with massively scaled cloud services. A new generation of multi-protocol Bluetooth/802.15.4/WiFi chips have accelerated growth as the network incompatibility argument fades away and IoT applications become the primary differentiator.



The latest trends include disruptive cellular IoT standards such as LTE-M and NB-IoT as well as unlicensed Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) technologies LoRa and Sigfox gaining market share. LPWAN developers have gained the most traction for smart cities, metering, agriculture, logistics, oil & gas and construction but are also targeting smart homes, buildings and wearables. Developing threats are also happening in the telecom ecosystem as wireline operators such as Comcast deploys LoRaWAN networks across 12 U.S. cities.



By 2018, annual WSN unit shipments will reach 1 billion and will triple in 2022. Enterprise applications will make up 1 in 4 of the units shipped by this time but 43% of the revenues due to higher average sale prices per unit.



Based on thousands of interviews and surveys with executives across the whole IoT value chain, this report analyzes 45 WSN market segments including the current market forces, technology dynamics, market size and value system from chip to end user. Targeted at IoT developers, wireless component suppliers and IoT platform providers, this report is the product of our ongoing research on WSN for over a decade.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Scope



3. Methodology



4. The WSN Ecosystem

WSN Market Landscapes

Short Range Wireless

Fixed Wireless Sensor Networks

Mobile Sensing

Long Range Wireless

Total Potential Market Sizing

Trends & Developments

Consumer Wireless Adoption

Smart Homes

Wearables

Fitness Trackers

Health & Wellness

Smart Buildings

Smart Cities

Connected Cars

Low Power Wide Area Networks

Industrial, Agriculture & Logistics

5. Industrial IoT Survey Results

General WSN Trends

Adoption Stage

Growing Deployments

Expanding Network Sizes

Fastest Growing Applications

Wireless Mesh Adoption

Current Protocols Used

Preferred Standards Approach

Most Important Features

Satisfaction with Current WSN Systems

Future WSN Applications

Adoption Inhibitors

Innovation Areas

Strategic Investments

Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN)

LPWAN Awareness

LPWAN Applications

Product Development

LPWAN Channels

Market Impact

LPWAN Disruption

Future Projections

Future Projections

6. Technology Dynamics

Summary

Multi-Protocol Chips

IP Addressable Sensors

Mesh Networking

Energy Harvesting

LPWAN Standards

7. WSN Technologies & Standards Developments

IEEE 802.15.4

IEEE 802.15.4e

IEEE 802.15.4e Time-slotted Channel Hopping (TSCH)

IEEE 802.15.4k (Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks)

(Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks) IEEE 802.15.4g (Smart Utility Networks)

Wi-SUN Alliance

Industrial WSN Standards

WirelessHART

ISA100.11a

WIA-PA

Zigbee

Zigbee 3.0

JupiterMesh

The Thread Group

WiFi

Bluetooth Low Energy

Bluetooth 5

Bluetooth Mesh

Z-Wave

EnOcean

Others

Low Power Wide Area Network Technologies

Cellular Based LPWAN Technologies

3GPP

LTE-M1

LTE-NB1 (NB-IoT)

Non-Cellular LPWAN Technologies

SigFox

LoRa Alliance

Weightless SIG

ETSI's Low Throughput Networks (LTN)

IP Smart Object Technologies

IETF Standards

IPSO Alliance

Open Source WSN Initiatives

IoT Open Source/Software Frameworks

Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF)

AllSeen Alliance

UPnP+ Initiative

Mozaiq Operations

8. Market Size Forecasts

Methodology

WSN Chipset Units, Moderate & Aggressive

WSN Chipset/Module Revenues, Moderate & Aggressive

WSN Chipset Units by Landscape

WSN Chipset Units by Market Segment

WSN Chipset/Module Revenues by Market Segment

WSN Chipsets by Application

WSN Chipset/Module Revenues by Application

WSN Chipsets by Technology

WSN Module/Chipset OEM Equivalent ASP by Market

WSN Module/Chipset OEM Equivalent ASP by Technology

WSN Chipsets by Topology

WSN Chipsets by Frequency

WSN Chipsets by IP Addressability

WSN Chipsets by Product Design

9. Target Markets

Fixed WSNs

Smart Home

Media Center

Buildings

Advanced Metering/Distributed Energy Resources

Industrial, Logistics, Agriculture Etc.

Smart Cities

Mobile Sensing Networks

Health & Wellness

Sports & Fitness

Smart Watches, Smart Glasses & Others

The Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned



A&D

ABB

ADT

AMX

ANS

ARM

AT&T

ATIM

Accent

Aclara

Actility

Acuity Brands

Acute Technology

Adeunis RF

Advantech B+B SmartWorx

Alarm.com

Amazon

Amber Wireless

Ambient Systems

Analog Devices

Anaren

Apple

Arrayent

Awarepoint

Ayla Networks

Azimut

BG Hive

Basis

Belkin

BioSensics

BioTelemetry

Bionym

Bosch

C3 IoT

CEL

CIMCON Lighting

Care Innovations

Casambi

Casio CenTrak

CentraLite

Cisco

Cobject

Comcast

Computime

Control4

Cree

Crestron

Cumulocity

D-Link

Daintree

DecaWave

Develco

DexCom

Digi

Digital Lumens

Distech Controls

Dynastream

E-Senza

EM Microelectronic

Eaton

Echelon

EcoFactor

Ecobee

Electric Imp

Electrolux

Embit

Emerson

EnOcean

Endetec Home Rider Systems

Enevo

Enlighted

Espressif

Essence Group

Fanstel

Fitbit

Fitlinxx

Fujitsu

GENTAG

GEO

Garmin

General Electric

Golden Power

Gooee

Google

Google

Grand Care

GreenWave Systems

Greenvity

GridPoint

HP

Haier Group

Halma

Harvard Engineering

Helium

Hitachi

Honeywell

Hubbell

IBM

IBM

IDT

IFTTT

IJENKO

IMST

IVT

Idosens

Indesit

Ingenu

Ingenu

Ingersoll Rand

InsightSIP

Insteon (SmartLabs)

Intelesens

Intent Technologies

Invisible Systems

IoTA

Iris by Lowe's

Itron

Jawbone

Jetlun

Johnson Controls

Kapsch

Kerlink

Kitu Systems

LG

Laird

Landis+Gyr

Lapis

Laserlight

Leedarson

Legrand

Leviton

Libelium

Libelium

LifeWatch

Linear

Link Labs

Lutron

M2M Spectrum

M2M Spectrum

M2OCity

MC10

MEMSIC

Marvell

Maxim

MediaTek

Medtronic

Mesh Systems

Meta

MetaWear

Microchip

Microsemi

Microsoft

Millennial Net

Mitsubishi

MobileHelp

Multi-Tech

Murata

Muzzley

NKE Watteco

NXP

Nanotron

National

Nest Labs

NetVox

Netatmo

Nivis

Nonin

Nordic Semiconductor

Nortek

Numera

Nuubo

ON Semiconductor

OSRAM

Oceasoft

Oceasoft

Omron

Onzo

OrbiWise

Organic Response

PTC/ThingWorx

Panasonic

Panasonic

Pebble

Philips

Polar

Proteus

Qardio

Qorvo

Qowisio

Qualcomm

Quanttus

RCS

RF Digital (AMS)

RF Solutions

RF Technologies

Rachio

Radiocrafts

Raytac

Redpine

Renesas

Roc-Connect

SENET

STMicro

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung SmartThings

Satechi

Schneider

Seed Development

Semtech

Sengled

Sensium

Sensolus

Sharp

Siemens

Sierra Wireless

SigFox

Sigma Designs

Silicon Labs

Silvair

Silver Spring Networks

SmartLife

SmartSensor Labs

Snaptracs

Sony

Sotera

Stack Lighting

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Stream Technologies

Sunpower

Synapse

TD Next

TDK Corp

TI

Taiyo Yuden

Tantalus

Technicolor

Telit

Tendril

The Button Corporation

There Corporation

ThinkEco

Toshiba

Tridium

Trilliant

TwistHDM

TwistHDM

UBEC

UTC

Urbiotica

Vivint

Vuzix

WellAware

Whirlpool

Whistle

Wink

Xiaomi

Yale Security

Yokogawa

Yokogawa

Zilog

Zuli

Zumtobel

iHealth Labs

relayr

u-Blox





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s5gjfn/world_wireless?w=5

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

