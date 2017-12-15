World Wireless Sensor Network Market Dynamics Report 2017: By 2018, Annual WSN unit Shipments will Reach 1 Billion and will Triple in 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Billions of connected things are now a reality as low power, low cost wireless sensor networks (WSN) integrate with massively scaled cloud services. A new generation of multi-protocol Bluetooth/802.15.4/WiFi chips have accelerated growth as the network incompatibility argument fades away and IoT applications become the primary differentiator.
The latest trends include disruptive cellular IoT standards such as LTE-M and NB-IoT as well as unlicensed Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) technologies LoRa and Sigfox gaining market share. LPWAN developers have gained the most traction for smart cities, metering, agriculture, logistics, oil & gas and construction but are also targeting smart homes, buildings and wearables. Developing threats are also happening in the telecom ecosystem as wireline operators such as Comcast deploys LoRaWAN networks across 12 U.S. cities.
By 2018, annual WSN unit shipments will reach 1 billion and will triple in 2022. Enterprise applications will make up 1 in 4 of the units shipped by this time but 43% of the revenues due to higher average sale prices per unit.
Based on thousands of interviews and surveys with executives across the whole IoT value chain, this report analyzes 45 WSN market segments including the current market forces, technology dynamics, market size and value system from chip to end user. Targeted at IoT developers, wireless component suppliers and IoT platform providers, this report is the product of our ongoing research on WSN for over a decade.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Scope
3. Methodology
4. The WSN Ecosystem
- WSN Market Landscapes
- Short Range Wireless
- Fixed Wireless Sensor Networks
- Mobile Sensing
- Long Range Wireless
- Total Potential Market Sizing
- Trends & Developments
- Consumer Wireless Adoption
- Smart Homes
- Wearables
- Fitness Trackers
- Health & Wellness
- Smart Buildings
- Smart Cities
- Connected Cars
- Low Power Wide Area Networks
- Industrial, Agriculture & Logistics
5. Industrial IoT Survey Results
- General WSN Trends
- Adoption Stage
- Growing Deployments
- Expanding Network Sizes
- Fastest Growing Applications
- Wireless Mesh Adoption
- Current Protocols Used
- Preferred Standards Approach
- Most Important Features
- Satisfaction with Current WSN Systems
- Future WSN Applications
- Adoption Inhibitors
- Innovation Areas
- Strategic Investments
- Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN)
- LPWAN Awareness
- LPWAN Applications
- Product Development
- LPWAN Channels
- Market Impact
- LPWAN Disruption
- Future Projections
- Future Projections
6. Technology Dynamics
- Summary
- Multi-Protocol Chips
- IP Addressable Sensors
- Mesh Networking
- Energy Harvesting
- LPWAN Standards
7. WSN Technologies & Standards Developments
- IEEE 802.15.4
- IEEE 802.15.4e
- IEEE 802.15.4e Time-slotted Channel Hopping (TSCH)
- IEEE 802.15.4k (Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks)
- IEEE 802.15.4g (Smart Utility Networks)
- Wi-SUN Alliance
- Industrial WSN Standards
- WirelessHART
- ISA100.11a
- WIA-PA
- Zigbee
- Zigbee 3.0
- JupiterMesh
- The Thread Group
- WiFi
- Bluetooth Low Energy
- Bluetooth 5
- Bluetooth Mesh
- Z-Wave
- EnOcean
- Others
- Low Power Wide Area Network Technologies
- Cellular Based LPWAN Technologies
- 3GPP
- LTE-M1
- LTE-NB1 (NB-IoT)
- Non-Cellular LPWAN Technologies
- SigFox
- LoRa Alliance
- Weightless SIG
- ETSI's Low Throughput Networks (LTN)
- IP Smart Object Technologies
- IETF Standards
- IPSO Alliance
- Open Source WSN Initiatives
- IoT Open Source/Software Frameworks
- Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF)
- AllSeen Alliance
- UPnP+ Initiative
- Mozaiq Operations
8. Market Size Forecasts
- Methodology
- WSN Chipset Units, Moderate & Aggressive
- WSN Chipset/Module Revenues, Moderate & Aggressive
- WSN Chipset Units by Landscape
- WSN Chipset Units by Market Segment
- WSN Chipset/Module Revenues by Market Segment
- WSN Chipsets by Application
- WSN Chipset/Module Revenues by Application
- WSN Chipsets by Technology
- WSN Module/Chipset OEM Equivalent ASP by Market
- WSN Module/Chipset OEM Equivalent ASP by Technology
- WSN Chipsets by Topology
- WSN Chipsets by Frequency
- WSN Chipsets by IP Addressability
- WSN Chipsets by Product Design
9. Target Markets
- Fixed WSNs
- Smart Home
- Media Center
- Buildings
- Advanced Metering/Distributed Energy Resources
- Industrial, Logistics, Agriculture Etc.
- Smart Cities
- Mobile Sensing Networks
- Health & Wellness
- Sports & Fitness
- Smart Watches, Smart Glasses & Others
- The Competitive Landscape
