Hellenic Capital plc (HECP) Hellenic Capital plc: Director's Dealing in Shares 15-Dec-2017 / 16:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. +Hellenic Capital plc ("Company" or "Hellenic") Director's Dealing in Shares On 14th December 2017, 120,000 (one hundred and twenty thousand) ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Shares") were acquired in the market at GBP0.005 (one half-penny) per Share by Ventura Finance Ltd., an entity controlled by Mark Jackson, a Director of Hellenic. Together with the 18,500,000 Shares held for Quetzal Securities Ltd. through HSBC Global Custody Nominees (UK) Limited, this Share acquisition brings Mr. Jackson's beneficial interest in the Company to 18,620,000 Shares or 29.94 percent of the presently-issued capital of 62,189,500 Shares (previously 29.75 percent). The Company refers readers of this announcement to that dated 4th December 2017 and confirms that, immediately following the allotment of the Shares to be allotted under the Placing, a further announcement concerning changes in the Directors' and other notifiable interests in the capital of the Company shall be made. Mark Jackson, MBA, FCA Chairman Hellenic Capital plc Kingston-upon-Hull, 15th December 2017 The foregoing announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Hellenic accept responsibility for its content. Enquiries: Hellenic Capital plc: Mark Jackson E-mail: mark.jackson@jsacc Tel: +44 1482 794654 Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited: Graham Atthill-Beck E-mail: Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk blackpearladvisers@gmail.com Tel: +44 20 7464 4091 Mob: +44 750 643 4107; +971 50 856 9408 Brinsley Holman E-mail: Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk Tel: +44 20 7464 4098 Ends. ISIN: GB00B2PKKY27 Category Code: DSH TIDM: HECP Sequence No.: 5032 End of Announcement EQS News Service 639675 15-Dec-2017

