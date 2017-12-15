The "Germany - Telecoms, Mobile, and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Germany's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.

Subjects Include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Mobile subscribers and ARPU;

Broadband market forecasts;

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).

Key Developments:

Regulator decides on future bitstream access requirements;

EC calls on the regulator to reduce fixed termination rates;

Telekom Deutschland launches NB-IoT network;

Vodafone Germany increases LTE speeds to 500Mb/s;

Deutsche Telekom commits to 5G across its network footprint;

Vodafone Germany offering a 1Gb/s FttP service;

NetCologne invests 100 million in G.fast and FttP;

Tele Columbus begins rebrand as PYUR;

Telekom launches 1Gb/s FttP service;

EWE to invest more than 1 billion in fibre-based infrastructure to 2026;

Industry pressure to develop a gigabit society by 2025;

Unitymedia to launch 1Gb/s service based on the DOCSIS3.1 standard in early 2018;

Report update includes the regulator's market data for 2016, VATM's market data for 2017, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2017, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key statistics

2. Telecommunications market

3. Regulatory environment

4. Fixed network operators

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

6. Broadband market

7. Mobile communications

Companies Mentioned

BT Global Services

CallMobile

E-Plus

Energie Baden-Wurttemberg

freenet

Kabel BW

Kabel Deutschland

PrimaCom

QSC

Tele2 Germany

Telefnica Germany

Telekom Deutschland

The Cloud

Tiscali

United Internet

Unitymedia

Vodafone Germany

