The "Germany - Telecoms, Mobile, and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Germany's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.
Subjects Include:
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;
- Facts, figures and statistics;
- Industry and regulatory issues;
- Infrastructure developments;
- Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;
- Mobile Voice and Data Markets;
- Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);
- Mobile subscribers and ARPU;
- Broadband market forecasts;
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;
- Market liberalisation and industry issues;
- Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;
- Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).
Key Developments:
- Regulator decides on future bitstream access requirements;
- EC calls on the regulator to reduce fixed termination rates;
- Telekom Deutschland launches NB-IoT network;
- Vodafone Germany increases LTE speeds to 500Mb/s;
- Deutsche Telekom commits to 5G across its network footprint;
- Vodafone Germany offering a 1Gb/s FttP service;
- NetCologne invests 100 million in G.fast and FttP;
- Tele Columbus begins rebrand as PYUR;
- Telekom launches 1Gb/s FttP service;
- EWE to invest more than 1 billion in fibre-based infrastructure to 2026;
- Industry pressure to develop a gigabit society by 2025;
- Unitymedia to launch 1Gb/s service based on the DOCSIS3.1 standard in early 2018;
- Report update includes the regulator's market data for 2016, VATM's market data for 2017, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2017, recent market developments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key statistics
2. Telecommunications market
3. Regulatory environment
4. Fixed network operators
5. Telecommunications infrastructure
6. Broadband market
7. Mobile communications
Companies Mentioned
- BT Global Services
- CallMobile
- E-Plus
- Energie Baden-Wurttemberg
- freenet
- Kabel BW
- Kabel Deutschland
- PrimaCom
- QSC
- Tele2 Germany
- Telefnica Germany
- Telekom Deutschland
- The Cloud
- Tiscali
- United Internet
- Unitymedia
- Vodafone Germany
