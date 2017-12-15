The global heavy duty industrial robot market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global heavy duty industrial robot market segmentation by application and product feature

Technavio's report on the global heavy duty industrial robot market analyzes the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including material handling, assembly line, and logistics. As projected in 2016, more than 48% of the market share originated from material handling.

Based on product feature, the global heavy duty industrial robot market has been segmented into payload capacity 0.50 to 1 ton, payload capacity 1 to 2 ton, and payload capacity of more than 2 ton. As of 2016, more than 40% of the market share came from payload capacity 0.50 to 1 ton.

"Heavy duty industrial robots come with different payload capacities, among which the most adopted robot category is that of the ones with payload capacity 0.50 to 1 ton. These heavy duty industrial robots are utilized for applications such as material handling in discrete industries where automotive and auto component manufacturers contribute substantially. Apart from this, heavy duty industrial robots with payload capacity 0.50 to 1 ton are installed for logistics applications in industries to lift heavy loads," says Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for robotics research.

Global heavy duty industrial robot market: competitive vendor landscape

The global heavy duty industrial robot market is concentrated because of the presence of a few established vendors. The vendor landscape comprises various global and regional manufacturers along with the system integrators. The global heavy duty industrial robot market has witnessed several developments in the recent years, with the integration of advanced technologies and features such as self-learning, compact, mounting, high speed, and collaborative robots. As the industries are revolutionizing their manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, the implementation of industrial robots has been increased.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Low price of components

Adoption of heavy duty industrial robots to develop smart assembly lines

Market challenges:

Installation cost

Downtime in transforming manufacturing facilities

Market trends:

Adoption of artificial intelligence to attain high precision and just-in-time

Adoption of heavy duty collaborative robots

