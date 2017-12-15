The "Italy - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Italy's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.

Italy's large telecom market has one of the highest mobile penetration rates in Europe and has benefitted from progressive government programs aimed at developing the fibre broadband sector. The number of broadband subscribers is growing steadily though the DSL segment has begun to contract as subscribers are migrated to the fibre platform.

The fibre sector is spearheaded by efforts from Telecom Italia and supplemented by investments from other telcos and municipal governments. Regulatory measures have also been introduced to facilitate access to NGNs, while the government is investing 4 billion to provide broadband across the country. The wholesale provider Open fibre has thus far secured two of the three tenders to extend fibre-based broadband access to underserved areas.

Subjects Include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Mobile subscribers and ARPU;

Broadband market forecasts;

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).

Key Developments:

Government steps in to invoke special powers over Telecom Italia;

Global Cloud Xchange announces plans to build the EAGLE submarine cable system linking Italy to Hong Kong;

FiberCo coordinating fibre deployments to 20 million people in 15 cities;

Telecom Italia commits to deliver FttP/FttB to an additional 138 cities by 2018, reconsiders spinning off access network into separate company;

Infratel opens consultation on third broadband project;

Regulator consults on extending 3.5GHz licenses; Fastweb delivering 500Mb/s service to 7.5 million premises;

Milan's Metroweb acquired by Enel;

Fastweb joins TIM in fibre venture;

TIM's LTE trials reach speeds of 1Gb/s;

Vodafone Italy and TIM settle into NB-IoT services over their LTE networks;

Vodafone Italy extends its 550Mb/s LTE-A service to seven cities;

Government selects operators for 5G technology trials in five cities;

Regulator extends 3G licences to 2029 and GSM licences to 2027;

Spectrum auction opens up LTE sector and delivers 3.945 billion for the government;

MVNO customer base exceeds 7.2 million;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2017, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2017, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key statistics

2. Telecommunications market

3. Regulatory environment

4. Fixed network operators

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

6. Broadband market

7. Mobile communications

Companies Mentioned

BT Italia

Fastweb

Metroweb

Telecom Italia (TIM)

Tiscali

Vodafone Italy

Wind Tre (3 Italia Wind Telecom)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z8c6tx/italy_telecoms?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171215005557/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks, Broadband, Mobile Networks