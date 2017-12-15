United States Temporary Artificial Heart Replacement Devices Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "US Market Report for Temporary Artificial Heart Replacement Devices 2018 - MedCore" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
SynCardia's CardioWest was the world's first FDA-approved total artificial heart. It received FDA approval in October 2004 following a ten-year pivotal clinical study.
The CardioWest was originally designed as a permanent replacement heart, but was approved as a bridge-to-transplant device for patients dying due to irreversible end-stage biventricular failure in which both the left and right ventricles of their hearts are failing. SynCardia's CardioWest is now marketed as the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart.
As of 2017, SynCardia's Total Artificial Heart has been implanted in over 1,700 cases worldwide, with over 500 implants in the United States. It is estimated to have accounted for more than 600 patient years of extended life on the device.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- U.S. Cardiac Surgery And Heart Valve Device Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Trends
- Market Developments
- Procedure Numbers
- Procedure Codes Investigated
- Markets Included
- Key Report Updates
- Version History
1. Research Methodology
2. Disease Overview
- Coronary Artery Disease
- Myocardial Infarction
- Angina Pectoris
- Heart Valve Disease
- Congestive Heart Failure
3. Product Portfolio
- Tissue Heart Valves
- Mechanical Tissue Heart Valves
- Annuloplasty Repair Devices
- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Devices
- Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices
- On-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices
- Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Devices
- Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Devices
- Anastomosis Assist Devices
- Transmyocardial Revascularization Devices
- Ventricular Assist Devices
- Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Device
- Temporary Artificial Heart Replacement Device
- Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring System Devices
- Patent Foramen Ovale Devices
- Atrial & Ventricular Septal Defect Device
- Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device
- Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine
- Fda Recalls
- Clinical Trials
4. Temporary Artificial Heart Replacement Device Market
- Market Analysis And Forecast
- Drivers And Limiters
- Competitive Market Share Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Edwards Lifesciences
- St. Jude Medical
- Medtronic
- Maquet
- Abiomed
- HeartWare Inc.
- Sorin Group
- Terumo
- Abbott Laboratories
- Teleflex Medical
- Cardiac Assist
- AtriCure
- W.L. Gore
- SynCardia
- Boston Scientific
- Cryolife
- Berlin Heart
- Cardica
- Chase Medical
- Genesee Biomedical
- Karl Storz
- LifeNet Health
- Microline Surgical
- Novadaq
- On-X
- Saphena Medical
- SentreHeart
- Vitalitec
