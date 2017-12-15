Regulatory News:

ABIVAX (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX) (Paris:ABVX), a biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop a functional cure for HIV and treatments for inflammatory/autoimmune diseases and cancer, today provides its planned financial calendar for 2018, which is set as follows:

Date* Announcement Friday March 16, 2018 Publication of 2017 Financial Statements Monday April 30, 2018 Publication and Release of the 2017 Annual Financial Report Friday June 15, 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting Monday September 19, 2018 Publication of Financial Statements as of June 30, 2018 Friday September 28, 2018 Publication and Release of 2018 Half Year Report

ABIVAX is an innovative biotechnology company targeting the immune system to develop novel treatments for viral and inflammatory diseases as well as cancer. ABIVAX leverages three technology platforms for drug discovery: an antiviral, an immune enhancement, and a polyclonal antibody platform. ABX464, its most advanced compound, is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for providing a sustained viral remission or functional cure for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is a first-in-class oral small antiviral molecule which blocks HIV replication through a unique mechanism of action and also has a strong anti-inflammatory effect, which is currently explored through a phase 2a proof-of-concept clinical trial in ulcerative colitis. In addition, ABIVAX is advancing a clinical stage immune enhancer for the treatment of cancer as well as multiple preclinical candidates against additional viral targets (e.g., Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Influenza and Dengue), and several of these compounds are planned to enter clinical development within the next 18 months. ABIVAX is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX).

