Technavio market research analysts forecast the global millimeter wave and microwave RF transceiver market to grow at a CAGR of close to 12% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The report further segments the global millimeter wave and microwave RF transceiver market by application (mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, PCs and laptops, and set-top boxes) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global millimeter wave and microwave RF transceiver market:

Proliferation of smartphones

Deployment of next-generation LTE wireless networks

Development of smart cities

Proliferation of smartphones

Advanced wireless technology has made the use of transceiver chips necessary in smartphones and tablets. Transceivers define the performance of mobile devices. This is because they detect even the weakest of signals at the set frequency and then transmit signals at that set frequency. Additionally, they must be backward compatible with the existing network infrastructure. For instance, a mobile phone that is long-term evolution (LTE) capable needs to work in the LTE mode on corresponding LTE frequency bands.

Deployment of next-generation LTE wireless networks

The increase in data consumption has led to the adoption of next-generation LTE networks such as LTE and LTE advanced. The growing consumption of mobile data has resulted in the growth of the commercial networks. This has made LTE the fastest-developing mobile technology. Specific bands have been designated for LTE. However, they vary from one carrier to another. For instance, iPhone 6s from Verizon Communications uses different bands compared with iPhone 6s from AT&T.

According to Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research, "LTE-based computing devicesallow consumers to upload and download music and photographs. The consumers can also play games online with minimum signal interference and watch online TV shows uninterrupted. This has created an opportunity for transceiver chip manufacturers to provide solutions that address the consumer need for faster and smoother access to mobile data."

Development of smart cities

Public Wi-Fi networks allow individuals to access the Internet using their smartphones and tablets. They also provide location-based services to city planners to gain insights into how smart city functions and how its citizens live. This assists them in providing better services to the people living in smart cities. This is expected to create a huge demand for Wi-Fi routers to be installed in public places. This will further drive the demand for high-powered transceiver chips for transmitting and receiving signals from various connected smart devices.

"The development of a smart city includes identifying an urban area and facilitating economic growth and an improved quality of life using Wi-Fi connectivity. In smart cities, databases and network systems are connected to cameras, sensors, and control systems. At this point, technology is used to allocate services, managing traffic and inventory, and managing and transferring information," says Jujhar.

