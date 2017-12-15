Diversified mineral production and development company Strategic Minerals announced on Friday that, after the successful completion of technical and financial due diligence on the Leigh Creek Copper Mine company, it has agreed to continue with the acquisition on renegotiated terms. The AIM-traded firm had outlined in an announcement on 16 October that it intended to pay a total consideration of AUD 5m (£2.85m), predominantly by way of royalties in combination with cash, shares and assumption of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...