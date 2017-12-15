International esports entertainment group Gfinity has been named as a preferred event partner to Microsoft for the forthcoming 'Halo World Championship 2018' for the next season, it announced on Friday. The AIM-traded company said the extension of its partnership with Microsoft followed the successful previous Halo Championship Series tournament in autumn, the successful Forza Racing Championship in and the Gears of War tournaments, all in 2017. It said the Halo World Championship 2018 would ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...