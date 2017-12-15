The Federal Communications Commission has voted to revoke net neutrality legislation introduced by Barack Obama in order to limit the power of large telecoms firms. Under the net neutrality laws, broadband providers were not permitted to provide preferential treatment, block or slow down websites of their choosing. US President Donald Trump backed the proposal to do away with the legislation, which was approved by the three Republicans on the FCC panel, who outnumbered the two Democrats who ...

