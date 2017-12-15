Industrial production in the States rose slightly less quickly than expected last month, despite higher output of business equipment and materials. Production rose by 0.2% month-on-month, according to the Federal Reserve, just as economists had anticipated. However, revisions to prior months' data left the rate of operating capacity in use at 77.1%, above October's level of 77.0% and at its highest since mid-2015 but below the 77.2% expected by the consensus. On the positive side of things, ...

