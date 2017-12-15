

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets were trapped in a sideways pattern throughout Friday's session and ended the day with mixed results. Retailers were under pressure after weak trading updates from both H&M and Ferragamo. Bank stocks were also down due to concerns over U.S. tax reform.



Germany's central bank raised its growth projections but the pace of expansion is forecast to slow through 2020.



The largest euro area economy is forecast to grow 2.6 percent this year and 2.5 percent in 2018, Bundesbank said Friday. The projection for 2017 was revised up from 1.9 percent and that for 2018 from 1.7 percent.



Similarly, the outlook for 2019 was lifted to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent estimated in June. The growth is forecast to ease to 1.5 percent in 2020. Meanwhile, Spain's central bank downgraded its growth projections citing the uncertainty arising from the situation in Catalonia.



In a report released Friday, the Bank of Spain said it anticipated that after growth of 3.1 percent this year, gross domestic product will increase by 2.4 percent in 2018 and 2.1 percent in both 2019 and 2020.



While the outlook for 2017 was retained, the projection for 2018 was lowered from 2.5 percent and that for 2019 from 2.2 percent.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.21 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.12 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.06 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.27 percent, but the CAC 40 of France fell 0.15 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.57 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.12 percent.



In Frankfurt, CropEnergies tumbled 13.63 percent after reporting weak operating profit in its third quarter.



In London, Ryanair Holdings dropped 8.60 percent after it said the airline has invited pilot unions for talks to recognize them and that it will now change the long standing policy of not recognizing unions in order to avoid any threat of disruption to its flights during Christmas week.



Cement giant LafargeHolcim gained 2.09 percent in Zurich after it said its executive committee will be reduced to 9 members. The company said the 30 largest country organizations will directly report to the Executive Committee and the global business functions will be merged under one leadership.



Hennes & Mauritz plunged 12.98 percent in Stockholm after the retailer reported weak sales in its fourth quarter. The second largest fashion retailer's results were hurt by fewer shoppers visiting its stores.



Luxury goods company Ferragamo sank 6.38 percent in Milan after it said it could not confirm earlier set three-year targets and that 2018 would be another year of transition.



The Eurozone trade surplus declined to a three-month low in October as exports dropped amid an increase in imports, figures from Eurostat showed Friday. The trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 19 billion in October from EUR 24.5 billion in September. This was the lowest since July. The surplus was forecast to decline to EUR 24.3 billion.



Growth in New York manufacturing activity slowed by more than anticipated in the month of December, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Friday.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index dropped to 18.0 in December from 19.4 in November, although a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity. The index had been expected to dip to 18.6.



After reporting a much bigger than expected increase in U.S. industrial production in the previous month, the Federal Reserve released a report on Friday showing that production rose by less than expected in the month of November.



The Fed said industrial production edged up by 0.2 percent in November after jumping by an upwardly revised 1.2 percent in October. Economists had expected production to climb by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.9 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX