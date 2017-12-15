Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast 2017-2023: Evolution of Zigbee Technology Escalates the Global Market Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The smart lighting market is categorized into lighting source, communication medium, product, application, and service. The global market is driven by the new innovations and rapid increase in sales of smart light emitting diode (LED) solutions. In 2016, LED as an efficient lighting source contributed largest revenue to this industry and it is expected to witness highest demand during the forecast period. Smart LED based lighting solutions enable users with digital control using a programmable microcontroller-based lighting architecture.

Apart from this, advancements in LED based lighting technology through adoption of IoT and wireless lighting techniques is escalating the smart lighting market growth. For example, recently OSRAM Licht AG launched SIMPLUX, a LED based smart control system designed for small and medium sized spaces to provide enterprise level control and automation capabilities.

Based on wireless lighting communication, Wi-Fi technology generated highest revenue in the global market and Wi-Fi based lighting communication is also projected to witness fastest growth, during the forecast period. However, the market for booming technology Zigbee in lighting industry will pace up with similar growth as that of Wi-Fi.

Evolution of Zigbee Technology Escalates the Global Market Growth:

Zigbee, developed by a global alliance of companies to create wireless solutions for energy management, allows users to control home lighting from a smart device, such as a phone or tablet. Being low in cost and power consumption, the technology is becoming a factor of interest among manufacturers, globally. On the basis of service, lighting as a service (LaaS) is expected to witness higher demand as compared to smart phone application, during the forecast period. Its market is projected to cross $17,000 million mark by 2023. Consumers, particularly medium and small-scale users of smart lighting are attracted more towards subscription based and pay as you go lighting models provided by various vendors in the market.

Europe Stands as the Largest Market:

Geographically, Europe has been the largest smart lighting market, accounting for more than 35% of global revenue in 2016, whereas the sales in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, during the forecast period. The growth in Asia-Pacific will be led by factors such as surge in digitalization within industries, advancement in new lighting technologies by regional players, growth in investment in smart lighting market, and increasing adoption of connected technologies across indoor and outdoor sectors. Further, due to rapid technological advancements in IoT and improvement in network infrastructure, the region has high tendency to adopt smart lighting solutions as a mainstream alternative to traditional lighting, in near future.

The global smart lighting industry is moderately competitive with players developing new connected and intelligent lighting solutions frequently.

Some of the major players operating in this industry are Cree Inc., Hubbell Lighting Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Osram Licht AG, Schneider Electric SA, Zumbotel Group AG, Acuity Brands Inc, Digital Lumens Inc., and Legrand SA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Background

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Introduction

5. Market Size and Forecast by Source

6. Market Size and Forecast by Product

7. Market Size and Forecast by Communication

8. Market Size and Forecast by Application

9. Market Size and Forecast by Service

10. Market Size and Forecast by Geography

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Company Profiles

Acuity Brand Inc.

Cree, Inc.

Digital Lumens, Inc.

General Electric

Hubbell Incorporated

Legrand S.A.

Osram Licht AG

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Schneider Electric SE

Zumtobel Group AG

