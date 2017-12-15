Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2017) - Lomiko Metals (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C) and its 100% subsidiary Lomiko Technologies have increased their ownership of SHD Smart Home Devices. They have exercised 111,111 warrants at $0.72, thereby increasing their ownership of SHD Smart Home Devices to 25.13%.

SHD has developed the Spider Charger®, which A Paul Gill, CEO of Lomiko briefly describes in this video.

Smart Home plans to enter into negotiations to sell the Spider Charger and other related devices in North American markets with IoT distributors and builders. SHD has already entered into discussions with US based Automated Building Devices for the sale and distribution of spider charger units to homebuilders across western USA. The original discussions, which centred around the Spider Charger®, have broadened to include IoT or Internet of Things security and blockchain applications.

Blockchain or Distributed Ledger Technology may have a similar impact upon homes and offices as the internet. The possibility of interaction between blockchain and IoT would increase the security of remote access provided by IoT applications alone.

Lomiko will share its network of industry connections to help grow the venture and then enjoy the SHD equity multiplier without being burdened with any engineering, new product development, IP or associated marketing costs as the Spider charger and SHD suite of IoT products are rolled out.

A Paul Gill, CEO, stated: "If only one or two USB charging devices are installed in new homes and retro-fitted into current homes undergoing renovations, there will be a healthy demand for these IoT products.

"There are currently 130 million established households in North America and a healthy seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 1.3 million housing starts. In addition, offices, hotels and coffee shops are also potential markets for USB charging devices."

Lomiko Metals is focused on the exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy such a lithium and graphite and also has a 100% interest in Lomiko Technologies Inc., an investor in graphene technology and manufacturer of electronic products.

The shares are trading at $0.13, and with 31 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $4 million.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill, CEO at 604-729-5312 or email info@lomiko.com.

