Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2017) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH01) has released analytical results from a second batch of rock samples collected during a recent trench program at its Pilley's Island Property. Pilley's Island Base Metal - Precious Metal Property, located in north-central Newfoundland, consists of 7 adjoining licenses covering a total area of 875 hectares, with excellent paved roads transecting the property.

This second batch of samples from the recently excavated Bull Road Trench consisted of eight channel samples and seven grab samples.

Results for channel samples collected in the southeastern region of the trench, within an approximate 22 metre section, included 15.4% zinc, 6.6% lead, 4.66% copper, 111.5 grams per tonne silver and 1.008 grams per tonne gold over 1.05 metres from sample #2. Channel sample #3 returned 17.3% zinc, 0.1% lead, 2.97% copper, 31.2 grams per tonne silver and 0.449 grams per tonne gold over 0.7 metres. The limited grab sampling extended into the northwest region of the trench, where samples of trench bedrock returned up to 40.8% zinc, 5.5% lead, 8.38% copper, 148.1 grams per tonne silver and 2.275 grams per tonne gold, within an approximate 100 metre long section.

Channel and Grab Samples from Bull Road Trench Sample

# Channel/

Grab Length (metres) Orientation (degrees) Trench Location Gold

(gpt) Copper

% Lead

% Zinc

% Silver

(gpt) 1256001 Channel 0.95 045 23m SE 0.613 2.83 0.73 3.95 62.2 1256002 Channel 1.05 035 25.5m SE 1.008 4.66 6.60 15.40 111.5 1256003 Channel 0.70 010 15m SE 0.449 2.97 0.10 17.30 31.2 1256004 Channel 1.00 045 13.2m SE 0.274 2.37 0.10 0.61 19.3 1256005 Channel 1.00 045 13.2m SE 0.563 3.27 0.03 2.96 30.4 1256006 Channel 0.70 060 7.7m SE 0.404 2.49 0.04 1.85 24.2 1256007 Channel 1.00 050 3m SE 0.244 0.81 0.14 0.38 21.9 1256008 Channel 1.00 050 3m SE 0.360 1.25 0.09 0.49 15.8 1256009 Rubble Grab



92m NW 0.374 4.88 0.02 1.32 15.1 1256010 O/C Grab



70m NW 0.436 5.38 0.06 1.07 33.9 1256011 O/C Grab



70m NW 1.409 6.00 4.49 40.30 22.2 1256011

O/C Grab



70m NW 1.366 6.08 4.69 40.80 22.5 1256012 O/C Grab



6m NW 1.421 8.38 1.30 32.60 148.1 1256013 O/C Grab



5m NW 2.275 5.06 0.01 0.49 38.0 1256014 O/C Grab



2.5m SE 0.325 4.22 5.50 36.40 59.9 1256015 O/C Grab



17m SE 0.395 4.67 1.81 14.90 30.9

Initial rock grab samples released on November 16th, included two samples of massive sulfide clasts, with one returning 27.5% zinc, 20.0% lead, 5.78% copper and 63.4 gpt silver; with the second returning 16.4% zinc, 6.5% lead, 2.02% copper and 41.7 gpt silver, while a sample of another sulfide clast returned 8.36% copper.

Rock Grab Samples from Selected Styles of Mineralization (NR - November 16th) Sample

# Copper

% Lead

% Zinc

% Silver

gpt Antimony

%

254513

8.36

0.01

0.14

15.5

--- High copper massive sulphide clast 254514 5.78

20.00

27.50

63.4

0.30 Zinc-lead rich massive sulphide clast 254515 0.48 0.01 0.05 4.7 --- Massive Py-Quartz clast 254516 0.51 0.55 1.15 6.5 --- Matrix mineralization 254517 2.02 6.50 16.40 41.7 --- Massive sulphide clast

The property hosts an historic copper mine with several zinc, lead, copper, gold and silver occurrences, and reported historic estimated reserves of 1,159,000 tonnes grading 1.23% copper, or 627,373 tons at 2.34% copper and 0.01 ounce per ton gold.

Reported historic trench samples at Bull Road showing included 12.42% zinc, 3.87% copper, 0.95% lead, and 0.71 ounces per ton silver over 4.6 metres.

One historic drill hole at this showing reportedly intersected 22.2% zinc and 4.4% lead, 0.1% copper, and 0.96 ounces per ton silver over 0.65 metres of core, within an intersection of 7.85 metres grading 3.41% zinc, 0.51% lead, 0.66% copper, 0.34 ounces per ton silver.

Historic Trench Samples and Drill Intercepts

Zinc % Lead % Copper % Silver (opt)

Trench Sample 12.42 0.95 3.87 0.71 4.6 metres Historic Drill Hole 3.41 0.51 0.66 0.34 7.85 metres including 22.2 4.4 0.1 0.96 0.65 metres

For more information, please visit the company's website www.greatatlanticresources.com. Investor Relations is handled by Kaye Wynn Consulting Inc. They can be reached at either 604-558-2630 or 888-280-8128, or email info@kayewynn.com

