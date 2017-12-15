DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Sale of shares in PSG Group Limited 15-Dec-2017 / 15:01 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Steinhoff - Sale of shares in PSG * Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company") The Company has today sold approximately 20.6 million shares in PSG Group Limited ("PSG"), an indirect affiliate of the Company (the "Share Sale"). The sale price was R230 per PSG share. The Share Sale relates to approximately 9.5% of the issued share capital of PSG (net of treasury). Following the Share Sale, the Company's indirect interest in PSG has reduced from 25.5% to approximately 16.0%. The proceeds from the Share Sale, before costs, amount to approximately ZAR4.7 billion (being approximately EUR293 million). The proceeds will be used in support of operational activities. The Share Sale is expected to settle on Wednesday, 19 December 2017. Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the group. 15-Dec-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Herengracht 466 1017 CA Amsterdam Netherlands Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 639611 15-Dec-2017 CET/CEST

December 15, 2017 09:01 ET (14:01 GMT)