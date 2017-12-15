sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,93 Euro		-0,005
-0,04 %
WKN: 891823 ISIN: FI0009003230 Ticker-Symbol: FAI 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FINNAIR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FINNAIR OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,656
12,715
19:09
12,668
12,726
19:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FINNAIR OYJ
FINNAIR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FINNAIR OYJ12,93-0,04 %