Global Cell-free DNA Testing Market Dynamics Report 2017 - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2023

The "Cell-free DNA Testing Market - Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts: 2017-2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Cell-free DNA Testing Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The market is analyzed based on three segments, namely test types, application, and regions.

The cfDNA testing market is booming due to advanced maternal age, increasing number of chronic diseases, change in lifestyle that leads to lifestyle diseases like cancer, and unhealthy food habits. The rising disease incidence along with the increasing medical spending and healthcare expenditure provide opportunities for molecular diagnostics company to come up with more number of innovative tests in the market. However, there is a huge market space for molecular diagnostic companies to come up with novel tests directing on transplantation rejection cases like liver, lung, etc, in the near future.

The global cfDNA testing market by test type is segmented into cell-free fetal DNA tests (also called NIPT), circulating tumor DNA tests, and donor-derived cell-free DNA tests. Cell-free fetal DNA tests is the largest segment, as women are more career-oriented, and the trend is seen in western countries to start family at a late age. These lead to an increase in the average maternal age. Donor-derived cfDNA tests are the fastest growing segment.

The rising number of organ donors, increasing transplantation procedures, increasing healthcare awareness have made them the fastest growing segment of the market. The market is also witnessing various acquisitions, agreements, and new product launches and collaborations among the top players, which is defining the future of the global cfDNA testing market.

The global cfDNA testing market by application is segmented into Gynecology, Oncology, and Transplantation. Gynecology occupies the largest market share and transplantation is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecasted period.

Natera, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute, F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Roche), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Illumina, Inc., Guardant Health, Trovagene, Inc., Biocept, Inc., and other predominate & niche players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Outlook



2 Report Outline



3 Market Snapshot



4 Market Outlook



5 Market Characteristics



6 Test Types: Market Size and Analysis



7 Application: Market Size and Analysis



8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Vendor Profiles



Beijing Genomics Institute

Biocept, Inc.

CareDx, Inc

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Guardant Health

Illumina, Inc.,

Inivata Limited

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LABCORP)

LifeCodexx AG

Natera, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Trovagene

