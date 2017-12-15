Three Day Course: Advanced Pharmacovigilance (London, United Kingdom - March 7th-9th, 2018)

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Advanced Pharmacovigilance" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This course will be of maximum benefit to those safety professionals who are working both in the clinical and post-marketing safety arena including QA for auditing

Course overview



This course is designed for those with at least two years worth of knowledge in drug safety and will provide a comprehensive, yet practical assessment of the main regulations required to produce a compliant reporting company pharmacovigilance Inspection.



Key Topics To Be Covered

Training for Drug Safety Reporting Duties, Audits and Expectations Risk Based Inspections

The DDPS retirement and the New PV Master file in the EU

Compliance and Drug Safety

Product Safety Reviews Purpose and Function (incorporating the new EU Signal Analysis Requirements)

Developing Company Core System Information CIOMS III

Safety Reporting in Licensing Agreements

PSURs Timing, Content and the DSUR and the New ICH E2C (2nd Revision requirements)

Implications for Safety Reporting in Global Clinical Trials

Risk/Benefit Determinations

Risk Management Plans

Why you should attend

Expand your global safety knowledge

Enhance your team's capabilities and compliance in both the regulations and your company's expectations

Help ensure you build and maintain a quality Pharmacovigilance department ready for any Pharmacovigilance inspection

Participate in group workshop sessions and discuss how to apply the legislation to ensure compliance, especially to satisfy regulatory inspection

This course would be of maximum benefit to those safety professionals who are working both in the Clinical and Post-Marketing Safety arena including QA for auditing. The course covers very diverse activities within the Safety Department and would be advantageous to those who have either multifunction responsibilities or Medical Directors who manage teams in the various disciplines

Agenda:



Programme - Day one

09.00 Registration and Coffee

09.30 Start of meeting

Due Diligence

Due Diligence on products, companies (partners & acquisitions)

Due Diligence involvement - team composition

Safety information requirements for Due Diligence

Review of safety data (Clinical and Post Marketing)

Defining risk in Due Diligence appraisals

Training for Drug Safety Reporting Duties

Regulations concerning safety training

Who trains whom and when?

Training versus job description

Training records, maintenance and updates

Role of QA and HR in training

Audits and Expectations

Regulatory expectations in Pharmacovigilance Audits (risk-based inspections)

Preparation for the Audit

Records to be available at the Audit

Audit findings and recommendations

Compliance and Drug Safety

Basic principles - what will the Regulators want to see?

Measuring compliance

Quality versus quantity in safety reports

Future aspects in ensuring efficient compliance

Quality Management under the new EU legislation

The PV Master File and the DDPS

The PV Master File

The PV Master File - purpose and maintenance

The DDPS - What happens now

Transition from DDPS to PV Master File

17.00 Close of day one

Programme - Day Two

09.00 Start of day two

Product Safety Reviews - Purpose & Function

The Safety Review Committee

What to look for in signal evaluation under new EU guidance

Timings for Safety Review in clinical and post marketed products

Record keeping for Safety Review meetings

Serious safety findings - crisis management following new safety findings

INTERACTIVE EXERCISE: Designing the Requirements for a Safety Review Group

Safety Reporting in Licensing Agreements

What types of Licensing Agreements exist?

What are the EU & FDA Regulations concerning licensing agreements?

Audits of pharmacovigilance capabilities in licensing partners

What agreements need to be in place for safety reporting?

Safety reporting agreements - what needs to be covered?

Monitoring safety agreements - what happens if it goes wrong?

Developing Company Core Safety Information - CIOMS III

CIOMS III & Core Safety Information

Developmental Core Safety Information (DCSI)

How to determine what to include, what to exclude in DCSI/CCSI

Are there differences in EU and FDA?

Determinations of inclusion in CCSI

Maintenance & development of CCSI

INTERACTIVE EXERCISE: Deciding whether New Safety Data presented from a Clinical Trial should be put into Core Safety Information

PSURs and the New Revisions in ICH E2C

Timing for PSURs

PSUR Content - and new format

Late breaking information and PSUR extensions

The DSUR

17.00 Close of day two

Programme - Day Three

09.00 Start of day three

The EU Clinical Trials Directive

The Principles of the Directive

Implications for safety reporting in global clinical trials

The SUSAR Database

The EUDRACT Database

Risk/Benefit Determinations

Definitions of risk/benefit - FDA and EU perspective (including the new 2012 legislation)

Risk/benefit assessments - who does this and where does the information go?

Safety Assessments and risk/benefit - frequency and reporting

Changes in risk/benefit - how to manage and review existing profiles

INTERACTIVE EXERCISE: Reviewing the Safety of a Product

Risk Management Plans (including new EU requirements 2012)

Purpose

Content

Monitoring and updating the RMP

Reporting the RMP

Crisis Management within Drug Safety

Regulations & Guidelines in connection with serious safety issues

What determines a crisis?

Communications to Regulators - what is required

Communications within the company

What happens next?

Interactive Exercise: Deciding how to Handle a Major Crisis within the Company

16.30 Close of day three

09.00 Start of day three

The EU Clinical Trials Directive

The Principles of the Directive

Implications for safety reporting in global clinical trials

The SUSAR Database

The EUDRACT Database

Risk/Benefit Determinations

Definitions of risk/benefit - FDA and EU perspective (including the new 2012 legislation)

Risk/benefit assessments - who does this and where does the information go?

Safety Assessments and risk/benefit - frequency and reporting

Changes in risk/benefit - how to manage and review existing profiles

INTERACTIVE EXERCISE: Reviewing the Safety of a Product

Risk Management Plans (including new EU requirements 2012)

Purpose

Content

Monitoring and updating the RMP

Reporting the RMP

Crisis Management within Drug Safety

Regulations & Guidelines in connection with serious safety issues

What determines a crisis?

Communications to Regulators - what is required

Communications within the company

What happens next?

Interactive Exercise: Deciding how to Handle a Major Crisis within the Company

16.30 Close of day three

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3sw9wj/three_day_course?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716