Three Day Course: Advanced Pharmacovigilance (London, United Kingdom - March 7th-9th, 2018)

This course will be of maximum benefit to those safety professionals who are working both in the clinical and post-marketing safety arena including QA for auditing
Course overview
This course is designed for those with at least two years worth of knowledge in drug safety and will provide a comprehensive, yet practical assessment of the main regulations required to produce a compliant reporting company pharmacovigilance Inspection.
Key Topics To Be Covered
- Training for Drug Safety Reporting Duties, Audits and Expectations Risk Based Inspections
- The DDPS retirement and the New PV Master file in the EU
- Compliance and Drug Safety
- Product Safety Reviews Purpose and Function (incorporating the new EU Signal Analysis Requirements)
- Developing Company Core System Information CIOMS III
- Safety Reporting in Licensing Agreements
- PSURs Timing, Content and the DSUR and the New ICH E2C (2nd Revision requirements)
- Implications for Safety Reporting in Global Clinical Trials
- Risk/Benefit Determinations
- Risk Management Plans
Why you should attend
- Expand your global safety knowledge
- Enhance your team's capabilities and compliance in both the regulations and your company's expectations
- Help ensure you build and maintain a quality Pharmacovigilance department ready for any Pharmacovigilance inspection
- Participate in group workshop sessions and discuss how to apply the legislation to ensure compliance, especially to satisfy regulatory inspection
This course would be of maximum benefit to those safety professionals who are working both in the Clinical and Post-Marketing Safety arena including QA for auditing. The course covers very diverse activities within the Safety Department and would be advantageous to those who have either multifunction responsibilities or Medical Directors who manage teams in the various disciplines
Agenda:
Programme - Day one
09.00 Registration and Coffee
09.30 Start of meeting
Due Diligence
- Due Diligence on products, companies (partners & acquisitions)
- Due Diligence involvement - team composition
- Safety information requirements for Due Diligence
- Review of safety data (Clinical and Post Marketing)
- Defining risk in Due Diligence appraisals
Training for Drug Safety Reporting Duties
- Regulations concerning safety training
- Who trains whom and when?
- Training versus job description
- Training records, maintenance and updates
- Role of QA and HR in training
Audits and Expectations
- Regulatory expectations in Pharmacovigilance Audits (risk-based inspections)
- Preparation for the Audit
- Records to be available at the Audit
- Audit findings and recommendations
Compliance and Drug Safety
- Basic principles - what will the Regulators want to see?
- Measuring compliance
- Quality versus quantity in safety reports
- Future aspects in ensuring efficient compliance
- Quality Management under the new EU legislation
The PV Master File and the DDPS
- The PV Master File
- The PV Master File - purpose and maintenance
- The DDPS - What happens now
- Transition from DDPS to PV Master File
17.00 Close of day one
Programme - Day Two
09.00 Start of day two
Product Safety Reviews - Purpose & Function
- The Safety Review Committee
- What to look for in signal evaluation under new EU guidance
- Timings for Safety Review in clinical and post marketed products
- Record keeping for Safety Review meetings
- Serious safety findings - crisis management following new safety findings
INTERACTIVE EXERCISE: Designing the Requirements for a Safety Review Group
Safety Reporting in Licensing Agreements
- What types of Licensing Agreements exist?
- What are the EU & FDA Regulations concerning licensing agreements?
- Audits of pharmacovigilance capabilities in licensing partners
- What agreements need to be in place for safety reporting?
- Safety reporting agreements - what needs to be covered?
- Monitoring safety agreements - what happens if it goes wrong?
Developing Company Core Safety Information - CIOMS III
- CIOMS III & Core Safety Information
- Developmental Core Safety Information (DCSI)
- How to determine what to include, what to exclude in DCSI/CCSI
- Are there differences in EU and FDA?
- Determinations of inclusion in CCSI
- Maintenance & development of CCSI
INTERACTIVE EXERCISE: Deciding whether New Safety Data presented from a Clinical Trial should be put into Core Safety Information
PSURs and the New Revisions in ICH E2C
- Timing for PSURs
- PSUR Content - and new format
- Late breaking information and PSUR extensions
- The DSUR
17.00 Close of day two
Programme - Day Three
09.00 Start of day three
The EU Clinical Trials Directive
- The Principles of the Directive
- Implications for safety reporting in global clinical trials
- The SUSAR Database
- The EUDRACT Database
Risk/Benefit Determinations
- Definitions of risk/benefit - FDA and EU perspective (including the new 2012 legislation)
- Risk/benefit assessments - who does this and where does the information go?
- Safety Assessments and risk/benefit - frequency and reporting
- Changes in risk/benefit - how to manage and review existing profiles
INTERACTIVE EXERCISE: Reviewing the Safety of a Product
Risk Management Plans (including new EU requirements 2012)
- Purpose
- Content
- Monitoring and updating the RMP
- Reporting the RMP
Crisis Management within Drug Safety
- Regulations & Guidelines in connection with serious safety issues
- What determines a crisis?
- Communications to Regulators - what is required
- Communications within the company
- What happens next?
Interactive Exercise: Deciding how to Handle a Major Crisis within the Company
16.30 Close of day three
