Finding a custom golf cart that is not the same old thing may not always be so easy even in the Villages

The Villages, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2017) - Villages Golf Cart Man is the newest member of The Fruitland Park community and we all know it's very hard sometimes or near impossible to find a good deal on a fully customized golf cart just the way you want it especially in the newest area of the Villages. When you finally find a customized cart it may not be up to standard or just the same old thing you see every day.



This is why www.VillagesGolfCartMan.com is such a welcomed addition to our community.



The owner Tony Colangelo says, "We offer something different. The carts we offer are replica carts. These carts are models of the old classic oldies and newer type automobiles that we all remember just like the ones you owned or to match the one you still own, the only difference is they are made to a smaller scale for golf carts and street legal LSV's."



He can make just about anything your heart desires. Not to mention being the only Licensed Automobile Dealer able to make LSV street legal conversions, for electric or gas carts. Tony was very enthusiastic about being in this business and offers many other services like repairs, parts and accessories.



It's not every day you get to meet a businessman with so much enthusiasm and animation in the way he explains his product and his family's involvement with their business. I was very impressed with all of the different replica cart models he had to show me and if you like being the center of attention or just really enjoy cool golf carts then I strongly suggest you find some time visit The Golf Cart Man and his collection of out of this world golf carts. I couldn't help but feeling like a celebrity while driving one of these carts with so many people waiving and pointing.



With Mr. Colangelo's candid approach and his ability to get things done the way you may actually want it, makes him a unique find. With so much interest in the crazy golf carts he even has a reality show in the making. The intro to the show called "Cart Tuning" will eventually be a household name if you're into reality type shows. You can view a video clip here by clicking this link The Golf Cart Man Show Intro.



