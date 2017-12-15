The global twinkies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global twinkies market segmentation by type of product filling and distribution channel

Technavio's report on the global twinkies market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by type of product filling, including vanilla filling, chocolate filling, and banana filling. As projected in 2016, around 40% of the market share originated from vanilla filling.

Based on distribution channel, the global twinkies market has been segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialist retailers, and convenience stores and individual retailers. As of 2016, more than 37% of the market share came from supermarkets and hypermarkets.

"The hypermarkets and supermarkets constituted the primary distribution channel for twinkies in 2016. The share of this segment is expected to further increase over the next five years due to the increasing penetration of hypermarkets and supermarkets across the globe. Apart from this, the convenience and wide variety of product options offered by these outlets are expected to fuel the growth of the market. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are growing in developing countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, and India," says Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research.

Global twinkies market: competitive vendor landscape

The global twinkies market is very dynamic as it has the presence of several regional as well as global players. The competition in the market is expected to increase during the forecast period because of the entry of new players and due to the launch of new products by the existing players in the market. The market is also expected to witness increasing investment activities by players to meet the rising competition. The players are involved in strategic M&As and partnerships with other stakeholders in the market.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Introduction of new products and flavors

Increasing indulgence in cakes and pastries

Market challenges:

Product recalls

Increasing instances of obesity and related diseases

Market trends:

Increasing demand for gluten-free products

Increasing demand for organic Twinkies

