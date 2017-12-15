The global wafer mounter equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global wafer mounter equipment market segmentation by application and product type

Technavio's report on the global wafer mounter equipment market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including 300 mm (12 inches), 200 mm (8 inches), and 150 mm (6 inches). In 2016, the global wafer mounter equipment market by application was dominated by the 300mm segment, which accounted for a revenue share of close to 64%.

Based on product type, the global wafer mounter equipment market has been segmented into manual wafer mounters, automatic wafer mounters, and semi-automatic wafer mounters. The manual wafer mounters segment dominated the market, accounting for a revenue share of more than 41% in 2016.

"Manual wafer mounters are the most preferred wafer mounters by semiconductor device manufacturers. Leading vendors such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, United Microelectronics, and SMIC are undertaking capital investments to meet the rising requirements for chips as new applications such as the IoT, factory automation, and automobile automation are emerging. The market will slowly transition from manual wafer mounters to automatic wafer mounters as manufacturers look to automate various processes," says Chetan Mohan, a lead analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipment research

Global wafer mounter equipment market: competitive vendor landscape

The semiconductor industry is witnessing significant technology transitions in the manufacturing process such as the shift to smaller nodes, the multi-patterning technology, and the growth of MEMS and NEMS devices. To address these requirements of the customers, some of the equipment manufacturers are expected to develop new fabrication equipment that is in line with these technological advances. The semiconductor market is predicted to be driven by the growth of the IoT market, which will increase the demand for sensors, controllers, and embedded non-volatile memory.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Increase in capital spending

Increasing number of fabs

Market challenges:

Complexity of technology transitions

High inventory levels in the supply chain

Market trends:

Increase in the wafer size

Surging development of the Chinese semiconductor industry

