Global Automotive Belt Market Research Report 2017-2021

The "Global Automotive Belt Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive belt market to grow at a CAGR of 3.87% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Automotive Belt Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is thermal stability in performance vehicles. Temperature-resistant materials such as HNBR (Hydrogenated Acrylonitrile-Butadiene. Rubber) with chloroprene material have been most commonly used to maintain the shape of the belt at high speed where heat is dissipated from the engine. Temperature-resistant automotive belts are widely used in performance-driven industry such as pro racing where power ratio is high, engine output is maintained at its highest output level where heat dissipation is high, and stress on the automotive belts is high.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for fuel efficiency. Fluctuating price of the fuel has led the vehicle buyers to prefer vehicles with greater fuel efficiency. The increasing fuel prices have been compounded by declining values of local currencies wherein individual countries would face fluctuating fuel prices for importing fuel based on their local currency. For instance, China, the largest market for the automotive sector, has seen a surge by more than 10% in diesel price due to the declining value of the Chinese Yuan against the US dollar value in 2016.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent regulations for owning cars in China. The Chinese auto market is the world's largest market with the highest producers and consumers of vehicles globally. In China, there are nearly 204 million people who possess driving licenses, but they do not own a personal car. The Chinese government is imposing stringent regulations for owning a private car and self-drive car rental due to lack of parking space in cities. This is shifting the people's focus toward on-demand taxi. The Chinese government has imposed strict restrictions on owning a private vehicle to reduce the number of cars and subsequent traffic congestion on the road in densely populated cities.



Key vendors

Continental

Gates Corporation

Federal-Mogul

Fenner

Other prominent vendors

Bando

Colmant Cuvelier

ACDelco

Beck/Arnley

Dayco

Goodyear

Ningbo Beidi Synchronous Belt

NingBo Fulong Synchronous Belt

SKF

Tsubakimoto Chain

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



