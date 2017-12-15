sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

140,60 Euro		-0,40
-0,28 %
WKN: 565131 ISIN: DK0010272202 Ticker-Symbol: GE9 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
1-Jahres-Chart
GENMAB A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENMAB A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
138,04
139,82
20:30
138,43
139,23
20:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENMAB A/S
GENMAB A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENMAB A/S140,60-0,28 %