The global water-soluble polymer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global water-soluble polymer market by product type that includes polyacrylamide, guar gum, polyvinyl alcohol, casein, gelatin, and polyacrylic acid. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increasing initiatives toward guar planting

Guar gum is derived from the endosperms of guar plants. India is the leading producer of guar gum and accounts for approximately 81% of the global value. Rajasthan is the leading Indian state that produces approximately 70% of the guar in India. The Indian government provides subsidies to encourage more guar plantation in the country. At present, the government is providing 50% subsidy on micronutrient and bio-pesticides utilized in guar plantation.

According to Kshama Upadhyay, a lead analyst at Technavio forpaints, coatings, and pigments research, "Some vendors, along with the cosmetic companies, are undertaking projects to teach farmers on sustainable cultivation methods of guar gum. For instance, Solvay and L'Oréal Group have undertaken a three-year project to educate the guar cultivators in Rajasthan. Such initiatives are expected to increase the global guar gum production. This is expected to further accelerate the growth rate of the global water-soluble polymer market."

Market trend: growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry

Water-soluble polymers are used in the manufacturing of drug delivery systems in the pharmaceutical industries. For instance, polyacrylamides that contain less than 0.18% of acrylamide monomers are used in soft-shell gelatin capsules for the film-forming purpose. The pharmaceutical industry is growing at a rapid pace because of the increasing rate of diseases. Further, OTC (over-the-counter) medicines market is a major driver for the pharmaceutical industry, wherein the drugs are sold at reasonable costs. Therefore, the increased demand from the pharmaceutical industry is expected to accelerate the growth rate of the global water-soluble polymer market during the forecast period.

Market challenge: increasing raw material prices

The price of raw materials is subject to change each year. For instance, the price of propylene, which is a prime source of acrylonitrile and acrylamide constantly witnesses fluctuations. The European value of propylene rose to USD 806.8 in September 2016 from USD 734.4 in July 2016. This is because of the low crude oil production, through which the propylene is mainly derived from.

Key vendors in the market

Akzo Nobel

Arkema

Ashland

BASF

The Dow Chemical Company

The global water-soluble polymer market is highly fragmented with key vendors such as Akzo Nobel, Arkema, Ashland, BASF, and The Dow Chemical Company. The market witnessed intense rivalry among established players and it poses barriers to the entry of unpracticed players/new entrants. In addition, the competition between key vendors is resulting in increased product line expansions, to meet the demand from various end-user industries.

