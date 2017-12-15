Journal of Biomedical Optics and Neurophotonics to become fully open access journals

BELLINGHAM, Washington and CARDIFF, Wales, Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, has announced that its Journal of Biomedical Optics and Neurophotonics will become fully open access journals in January 2019.

The Journal of Biomedical Optics (JBO) has been published since 1996 and is edited by Lihong Wang of California Institute of Technology. Brian Pogue of Dartmouth College will assume the JBO editorship starting in January 2018. JBO publishes peer-reviewed papers on the use of modern optical technology for improved health care and biomedical research.

Neurophotonics, edited by David Boas of Boston University, was launched by SPIE in 2014, and covers optical technologies applicable to study of the brain and their impact on the basic and clinical neuroscience applications.

Both journals are published online in the SPIE Digital Library (www.spiedigitallibrary.org) and in print.

"SPIE is converting JBO and Neurophotonics to open access with strong endorsement from the editorial boards and those most closely involved with the journals," said incoming SPIE Publications Committee Chair David Andrews of the University of East Anglia. "This exciting development will support broad global access to timely and valuable published research."

All papers will be published as gold open access under a Creative Commons CC BY 4.0 license. Review papers and tutorials will continue to have open access subsidized by SPIE.

Beginning with submissions received as of 1 July 2018, authors will be required to pay the article processing charge if their paper is accepted for publication. The complete archives of both journals will become fully open access as of January 2019.

Discounted fees will be extended to SPIE members and authors affiliated with institutions that subscribe to the SPIE Digital Library. Partial fee waivers will be made available to authors from certain low-income developing countries.

Once the transition to full open access is complete, the journals will no longer charge subscription fees for access.

