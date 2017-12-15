Ray Hodges Financial Group Launches Financial Freedom Seekers Radio Show

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2017 / Ray Hodges Financial Group, a business located in Addison, TX is proud to announce that it has joined as co-host and sponsor of "The Commish Radio Show Special sponsored by Ray Hodges Financial Group." The Commish Radio Show is hosted by Commissioner Ed Gray on Heaven 97/KHVN AM 970. It was originally launched on October 21, 2017, and is live every third Saturday of the month from 11:00am until 11:30am CT. More details are available at the website, www.rayhodges.biz.

"In the coming months, we'll be discussing practical financial topics that individuals and small business owners can immediately take action on," says Ray Hodges himself. "These topics include little-known ways to pay for long term care, how to legally withdraw funds from your 401k to invest in alternative investment options, how to use a bank to help finance your retirement, 21 questions that assess your readiness for retirement, how business owners can save 40% in taxes on distributions from their qualified retirement plans, government stimulus money small business owners unknowingly qualify for, cost remediation audits that can decrease your operating expenses, how to capture maximum value when a small business owner decides to sell and more."

Ray Hodges Financial Group will also be launching its very own internet radio show called "Financial Freedom Seekers with Ray Hodges" on Wednesday, December 20, 2017, from 7-9pm CT. The show will air every 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month from 7-9pm CT and will cover traditional and non-traditional ways of increasing your income, proprietary ways to protect your assets, little known tax-favored ways to increase your retirement savings, hints and tips to decrease your taxable income, and a whole lot more. You can watch and hear the show live at http://www.powerplayradionetwork.com/.

"Our mission is to be your financial provider of choice whether you are an employer, employee, or individual client," explains Ray Hodges. "We want to be your trusted advisor in every facet of your financial life so that you can live the life you deserve and always wanted."

By joining a popular radio show and launching an internet radio show, the company believes that it will be able to empower more people with advice, information, and guidance regarding their financial future. They encourage everyone to tune in to the next airing of both radio shows.

Contact Ray Hodges Financial Group:

Ray Hodges

214-675-2952

ray@rayhodges.biz

5057 Keller Springs Rd, Suite 300 Addison, TX 75001

SOURCE: Ray Hodges Financial Group