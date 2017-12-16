Lakewood, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2017) - InterMountain Management is proud to announce the opening of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Lakewood, WA. Located at 11725 Pacific Highway SW, conveniently off Interstate 5, the hotel is just minutes away from Joint Base-Lewis McChord (JBLM), St. Clare Hospital, downtown Tacoma, and Lakewood Towne Center. Nearby places of interest include the Museum of Glass, LeMay America's Car Museum, Tacoma Dome, Point Defiance Zoo and Chambers Bay Golf Course.

The stunning hotel features 120 all-suite rooms, and is ideal for both short and long-term travelers. Each cleverly-designed suite offers fully-equipped kitchens, contemporary furnishings, and amenities aimed to please both business and leisure travelers alike. A state-of-the-art fitness facility, inviting public spaces, high-speed Wi-Fi throughout, and the signature 'Morning Break' breakfast allow guests to be productive and feel at home while they are traveling.

General Manager Carrie Wells, Director of Sales Shayna Steverson and Operations Manager Eric Ahumada bring over 30 years of hospitality knowledge to the team, and are enthusiastic about bringing a Marriott-branded hotel to the Lakewood area. Wells said, "Our team has been eager to serve our community from the start. We are here to serve all travelers, no matter their length of stay. Our team's motto is, 'Teamwork makes the dream work!' We look forward to making an impact on the local community."

ABOUT INTERMOUNTAIN MANAGEMENT

As one of North America's largest hotel management and development companies, InterMountain Management specializes in the select-service and extended-stay hotel segments. For over 35 years, InterMountain Management's dedication to success is proven in the results as a hotel owner, management company and hotel developer. They currently own and/or manage approximately 75 premium branded hotels nationwide, with an additional 20 in their pipeline. For more information, or to view hotel locations across the U.S., visit their website at www.intermountainhotels.com.

ABOUT TOWNEPLACE SUITES

TownePlace Suites by Marriott is an all-suite, extended-stay hotel brand in the moderate price range. Ranked highest in the Extended Stay category in the J.D. Power 2013 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study, TownePlace Suites has also been #1 for mid-price extended stays in Business Travel News' Hotel Chain Survey in 2011, 2012 and 2013. Ideal for travelers who need accommodations for longer stays, TownePlace Suites offers studio and one-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens and separate living/working and sleeping areas. Launched in 1997, the brand currently has more than 200 locations in the United States and Canada. TownePlace Suites participates in the award-winning Marriott Rewards® frequent travel program that allows members to earn hotel points or airline miles for every dollar spent during each stay. For more information or reservations, call the TownePlace Suites at (253) 582-1055, or visit www.marriott.com/seatl.



