

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup (CPB) is in advanced talks to buy snack company Snyder's-Lance Inc. (LNCE), the CNBC reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.



The deal could be announced as early as next week and would be Campbell's largest, the report said. The deal could value Snyder's at roughly $50 per share, the report stated. The deal could be delayed or fall apart, the report added.



A representative for Campbell declined to comment. Snyder's-Lance did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



On Friday, CPB closed trading at $49.59, up $1.03 or 2.12% on the NYSE. Snyder's-Lance shares closed trading at $46.79, up $2.37 or 5.34%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $2.70 or 5.77% in the after-hours trade to $49.49.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX