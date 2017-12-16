sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 16.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,608 Euro		+5,363
+16,13 %
WKN: A1H4MU ISIN: US8335511049 Ticker-Symbol: LA2 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SNYDERS-LANCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SNYDERS-LANCE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,00
42,00
15.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY41,645-0,66 %
SNYDERS-LANCE INC38,608+16,13 %